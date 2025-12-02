LIVE TV
Home > India > Class 12 Topper in Kanpur Dies By Suicide Hours Before Physics Pre-Board Exam; Police Find Body Near Railway Track

Class 12 Topper in Kanpur Dies By Suicide Hours Before Physics Pre-Board Exam; Police Find Body Near Railway Track

A Class 12 topper from Kanpur died by suicide just hours before his Physics pre-board exam. Police later found his body near a railway track after his family reported him missing. The incident has shocked the local community and prompted an investigation to determine what led to the tragedy.

Kanpur Suicide
Kanpur Suicide

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 2, 2025 08:46:50 IST

Class 12 Topper in Kanpur Dies By Suicide Hours Before Physics Pre-Board Exam; Police Find Body Near Railway Track

A 17-year-old Class 12 student from Kanpur died by suicide just hours before he was scheduled to appear for his Physics pre-board examination. Police said the student, identified as Raunak, had topped the district in the 2023 Class 10 board exams and had secured 97.4 percent.

His achievement earned him a complete fee waiver at his coaching institute. Officials said he left home early in the morning on his motorcycle but did not return. His sudden death shocked his school, teachers, and neighbours, who remembered him as a hardworking student.

Police Find His Body Near Railway Track

Raunak’s father, Alok Pathak, who works at a private company, told police that his son left home around 6.30 am but did not come back. When the family repeatedly called him and received no response, his father and sister Mini began searching for him across nearby areas. After some hours, the police found his motorcycle parked near the Juhi railway yard.

Officers later discovered his body lying close to the railway tracks. Police informed the family immediately. His father said he never imagined his only son would take such an extreme step and described him as a bright student.

Police Begin Probe; Cause Behind Suicide Still Unclear

Government Railway Police inspector Om Narayan Singh said officers sent the body for a post-mortem examination and started an investigation. He said the reason behind the suicide remains unclear at this stage.

Police teams are checking the student’s mobile phone and speaking to his friends and classmates to understand what happened before he left home. 

Officers said they will record statements from teachers and coaching staff to collect more information. The death of the young student from Saket Nagar, who studied at Brij Kishori Devi Memorial Inter College, created deep shock in his neighbourhood.

Must Read: Mummy, Mai Jeena Chahta Hu…’: UP Poll Officer Breaks Down In Video Before Committing Suicide, Note Claims SIR Work Pressure

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 8:46 AM IST
Class 12 Topper in Kanpur Dies By Suicide Hours Before Physics Pre-Board Exam; Police Find Body Near Railway Track

QUICK LINKS