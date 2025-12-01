‘Mummy, Mai Jeena Chahta Hu…’: UP Poll Officer Breaks Down In Video Before Committing Suicide, Note Claims SIR Work Pressure

A new video from Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh shows Booth-Level Officer (BLO) Sarvesh Singh crying uncontrollably while speaking about continuous SIR work pressure. The 46-year-old officer died by suicide on November 30 by hanging himself at his home. He worked as an assistant teacher and had received BLO duty for the first time on October 7.

He had also mentioned heavy SIR workload in a three-page note recovered by police. His emotional video has now gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the stress faced by BLOs during voter roll revision work.

Sarvesh Singh’s Last Video

The video, recorded shortly before his death, shows Sarvesh Singh in deep distress as he breaks down while speaking about incomplete work. He apologises to his mother and sister and requests them to take care of his four young daughters. He also says he worked hard but still could not finish the assigned tasks.

In the clip, he repeatedly asks his family to forgive him and clearly states that no one should blame anyone for his step. The video has spread widely online and has drawn strong public attention due to BLO its emotional content.

Officer Says He Could Not Sleep for 20 Days Due to SIR Work

In the video, Singh says he had not slept properly for nearly 20 days because of the heavy workload. He mentions that he slept only two to three hours each night and felt unable to complete the SIR targets. He also says that other officers could finish their work, but he struggled to do so.

While crying, he requests that no one question his family about his decision. Addressing his sister, he says she must take care of his children in his absence. His statements show the intense pressure he felt during the revision exercise.

Multiple BLO Deaths Reported During SIR Work Across States

Police said several BLOs across many states have recently died by suicide while stating pressure from senior officials and long working hours during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The process is currently taking place in 12 states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Officers said the revision work involves regular surveys, door-to-door visits, and daily reporting, which many staff members describe as stressful. The pressure faced by BLOs has sparked political reactions and raised concerns during the ongoing voter list update exercise.

Officials said his wife Babli Devi found him hanging in a storage room inside their house early Sunday morning and immediately informed local police. Officers recovered a handwritten two-page suicide note from the spot. In the note, Singh writes about anxiety, sleepless nights, and the constant pressure of meeting SIR deadlines.

He also writes about his four daughters, two of whom are unwell. The note says he worked day and night but still failed to reach the required targets. Police confirmed that the note clearly mentioned SIR-related stress and work pressure.

Administration Confirms Stress; EC Extends SIR Deadline

Senior police officer Ashish Pratap Singh said the suicide note explained that he could not handle the burden of BLO duty. Officials said the family confirmed he remained under pressure because of ongoing surveys, verification work, and tight reporting schedules linked to SIR activities.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh said preliminary details showed suicide as the cause of death and added that the administration would support the family. On Sunday, the Election Commission of India extended the SIR schedule by one week. BLOs and BLAs also received extra time to submit lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters.

Must Read: Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next