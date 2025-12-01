LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sparked a political row after she arrived at Parliament with her pet dog, leading to a brief denial of entry and strong reactions from both sides. Her remarks, aimed at the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further intensified the debate on the opening day of the Winter Session.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 1, 2025 13:41:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Don’t call a dog owner’s Dof – “Kutta”- as they get offended. Well a similar sitaution occured in the Parliamnet on the first day of winter session. 

Senior Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brought her pet dog to the Parliament premises on the first day of the Winter Session on December 1, which immediately sparked debate across political circles. Security staff reportedly stopped her at the gate and denied the dog entry. 

When questioned about the incident, Chowdhury told Times Now that the dog was “tiny” and would not harm anyone. She further said people should be more concerned about “those who bite inside Parliament.”

An official statement from the Parliament authorities is expected regarding the incident and the reason behind the denial of entry.

Renuka Chowdhury Responds to PM Modi’s Remarks

After the incident, Renuka Chowdhury reacted strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about drama in Parliament. She said PM Modi was acting like a “dramamaster” and added that the Congress did not need lessons from him on how to behave. Chowdhury said the party worked “with heart” and remained grounded in its approach.

 She further claimed that PM Modi had now added qualifications like “psychologist and consultant.” Her remarks came as political parties engaged in sharp exchanges on conduct inside Parliament during the Winter Session.

Congress Calls PM Modi ‘Biggest Dramabaaz’

The Congress attacked the prime minister and called him the “biggest dramabaaz” after he accused the opposition of creating drama in Parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi was avoiding real issues and making distracting statements. He urged the government to focus on debates related to public concerns instead of shifting attention.

Kharge posted on X that the BJP should end its “drama of distraction” and engage in meaningful discussions. His statement added more heat to the ongoing war of words on the first day of the Winter Session.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings. He said Parliament should function with responsibility and should not turn into a platform for drama. PM Modi said the opposition was frustrated after its performance in the Bihar elections and was unable to accept the defeat.

He added that Parliament should not become a space for election warm-ups or a place to release disappointment. The prime minister said neither defeat nor victory should influence parliamentary behaviour. His remarks set the tone for a tense Winter Session this year.

Winter Session Begins Amid Tension

The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday, December 1, and is scheduled to run until December 19. The session opened with sharp political exchanges, repeated accusations, and heated remarks from both government and opposition benches. Lawmakers expected to discuss several key bills and national issues during the session, but the early clash over drama charges and Renuka Chowdhury’s dog incident dominated the first day’s agenda.

The upcoming days of the session will show whether both sides stay focused on legislative work or continue the debate on conduct and political statements.

Must Read: “All Smiles”: Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana, Watch

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: congressParliamentParliament Winter SessionPet Dog

RELATED News

“All Smiles”: Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana, Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO | Nita Ambani Surprises Staff Member With Birthday Celebration; Netizens React

‘Come Out Of Depression’: PM Modi’s Big Message For INDIA Bloc As Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

LPG Cooking Gas Big Price Cut, Gets Cheaper From December 1, Check Revised Cylinder Rates In Your City Now

LATEST NEWS

Why High-Net-Worth Individuals in Japan Avoid Buying Homes and Opt to Rent

Who Is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk’s Partner With Deep Indian Roots – Know What The Tesla CEO Revealed About Her On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Know Expected Price, Battery, Interior And Design

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know The Man Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Quietly

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Schedule Announced: Know Date, Time, Question Paper Pattern And Marking Details

Why Elon Musk Says Work Could Become Optional In 10–20 Years With AI And Robotics

Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Check Out All About His Bollywood Hits, Career Highlights And Net Worth

Meet Ilhan Omar, Anti-India, US Muslim Lawmaker, Accused By Trump Of Marrying Her Brother – Can US President Deport Her Over Fraud Allegations?

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next
‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next
‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next
‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

QUICK LINKS