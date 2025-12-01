‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Don’t call a dog owner’s Dof – “Kutta”- as they get offended. Well a similar sitaution occured in the Parliamnet on the first day of winter session.

Senior Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brought her pet dog to the Parliament premises on the first day of the Winter Session on December 1, which immediately sparked debate across political circles. Security staff reportedly stopped her at the gate and denied the dog entry.

When questioned about the incident, Chowdhury told Times Now that the dog was “tiny” and would not harm anyone. She further said people should be more concerned about “those who bite inside Parliament.”

An official statement from the Parliament authorities is expected regarding the incident and the reason behind the denial of entry.

Renuka Chowdhury Responds to PM Modi’s Remarks

After the incident, Renuka Chowdhury reacted strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about drama in Parliament. She said PM Modi was acting like a “dramamaster” and added that the Congress did not need lessons from him on how to behave. Chowdhury said the party worked “with heart” and remained grounded in its approach.

She further claimed that PM Modi had now added qualifications like “psychologist and consultant.” Her remarks came as political parties engaged in sharp exchanges on conduct inside Parliament during the Winter Session.

#Congress leader and MP Renuka Chowdhury’s jibe at Centre over bringing her pet #dog to Parliament as Day 1 of winter session is underway. जानवर को पसंद नहीं करती है सरकार.. काटने वाला और है संसद में, कुत्ते नहीं…! pic.twitter.com/6NCGHuC32p — Himanshu Purohit (@Himanshu_UK13) December 1, 2025

Congress Calls PM Modi ‘Biggest Dramabaaz’

The Congress attacked the prime minister and called him the “biggest dramabaaz” after he accused the opposition of creating drama in Parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi was avoiding real issues and making distracting statements. He urged the government to focus on debates related to public concerns instead of shifting attention.

Kharge posted on X that the BJP should end its “drama of distraction” and engage in meaningful discussions. His statement added more heat to the ongoing war of words on the first day of the Winter Session.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings. He said Parliament should function with responsibility and should not turn into a platform for drama. PM Modi said the opposition was frustrated after its performance in the Bihar elections and was unable to accept the defeat.

He added that Parliament should not become a space for election warm-ups or a place to release disappointment. The prime minister said neither defeat nor victory should influence parliamentary behaviour. His remarks set the tone for a tense Winter Session this year.

Winter Session Begins Amid Tension

The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday, December 1, and is scheduled to run until December 19. The session opened with sharp political exchanges, repeated accusations, and heated remarks from both government and opposition benches. Lawmakers expected to discuss several key bills and national issues during the session, but the early clash over drama charges and Renuka Chowdhury’s dog incident dominated the first day’s agenda.

The upcoming days of the session will show whether both sides stay focused on legislative work or continue the debate on conduct and political statements.

