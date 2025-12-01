LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "All Smiles": Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy With Smriti Mandhana, Watch

Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance after the postponement of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, appearing calm and healthy at the airport. He greeted the paparazzi with a smile, marking his first outing since his recent health scare.

December 1, 2025 12:37:01 IST

Music composer Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance after his recent health scare and the sudden postponement of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

His outing comes amid increasing discussion about rumoured issues in their relationship. Despite maintaining a low profile, he did not avoid the paparazzi. On Monday, Palash arrived at the airport with his mother, Amita, and other family members. Videos from the visit show him stepping out in a black pajama, shirt and jacket while holding a book.

Security personnel guided him as his mother interacted with a person who touched her feet at the exit.

Palash continued to keep a quiet demeanour as he walked toward his vehicle, though he did not attempt to hide from the photographers present at the airport.

This marked his first public outing since reports emerged about his health and the postponement of the wedding. Palash and Smriti were earlier scheduled to get married on November 23. However, the ceremony was called off after Smriti’s father faced a medical emergency. A day later, Palash’s own health condition raised concern when he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Health Condition Reportedly Related to Stress

Doctors first admitted Palash to a hospital in Sangli, where he received initial treatment for the symptoms he experienced. When he did not show improvement, the family shifted him to a hospital in Mumbai late on Monday. Dr. Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating him, told Midday that Palash’s condition appeared to be related to stress-induced distress rather than a major cardiac problem.

His family has not issued any further update, but he is believed to be stable and under observation. His recent appearance suggests that he has resumed limited public activity.

Wedding Postponed; Rumours Continue to Circulate

Palash and Smriti had planned their wedding for November 23, but health concerns involving Smriti’s father led the families to postpone the event.

Since then, several rumours have circulated online, including allegations of infidelity. However, neither Palash nor Smriti has commented on the speculation. Both families have remained silent and have not issued any clarification.

The couple’s fans continue to wait for an official statement on the new wedding date and on the reports circulating on social media. For now, the focus remains on the health of both families and the recovery of Palash.

Dec 1, 2025 12:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS