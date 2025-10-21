CM Chandrababu Naidu to Embark on Three-Day UAE Visit to Woo Global Investors

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning tomorrow (October 22) to invite top global industry leaders to the upcoming CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The visit aims to promote Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment destination and attract collaborations in infrastructure, logistics, IT, and manufacturing sectors.

According to the Chief Minister’s itinerary, CM Naidu will depart from Hyderabad on Tuesday morning and arrive in Dubai. He will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with global business heads and attend the CII Partnership Summit roadshow later in the evening. He is also scheduled to visit the Dubai Future Museum as part of his engagements.

On the first day, the Chief Minister will be briefed by A. Amarnath, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of India, on the current business environment in the UAE.

Mr. Naidu will hold meetings with PNC Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, to discuss infrastructure and IT park projects in Andhra Pradesh; Sharafuddin Sharaf, Founder of Sharaf Group, on logistics and warehousing facilities; and Ramesh Ramakrishna, Chairman of Transworld Group, on port development and ship management solutions.

On October 23, the Chief Minister will visit the BAPS Mandir along with UAE’s Minister of Investments, Alsuwaidi, followed by a series of high-level meetings with Nasser Al Muhairi of ADNOC, Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, Yusuf Ali, Chairman and MD of Lulu Group, Salmeen Alameri, MD of Agthia Group, and Rachel, CMO of Binance.

On the final day of the visit, Mr. Naidu will travel to YAS Island to explore tourism infrastructure, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World, and Sea World Abu Dhabi. He will also meet Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade, and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Investment Minister BC Janardhana Reddy, Industries Minister TG Bharath, and senior officials, including Kartikeya Misra, N. Yuvaraj, CM Saikanth Varma, and Dhatri Reddy.

The delegation is expected to return to Hyderabad on the evening of October 24.

ALSO READ: Meerut Video: Student Leader With Political Connections Hurls Abuses At A Man In Hindi, Makes Him Kneel In Front Of Cops, Here’s Why!