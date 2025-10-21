LIVE TV
Meerut Video: Student Leader With Political Connections Hurls Abuses At A Man In Hindi, Makes Him Kneel In Front Of Cops, Here's Why!

Meerut Video: Student Leader With Political Connections Hurls Abuses At A Man In Hindi, Makes Him Kneel In Front Of Cops, Here’s Why!

A viral video from Meerut shows CCSU student leader Vikul Chaprana, claiming to be close to BJP Minister Somendra Tomar, forcing a man to kneel and apologise during a traffic dispute. Police confirmed a parking conflict and said a case has been registered, while netizens slammed the misuse of power.

Student leader abuses man in presence of cops (PHOTO: X)
Student leader abuses man in presence of cops (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 21, 2025 20:12:33 IST

Meerut Video: Student Leader With Political Connections Hurls Abuses At A Man In Hindi, Makes Him Kneel In Front Of Cops, Here's Why!

The latest incident in Meerut has raised eyebrows when a video was recorded in which student leader Vikul Chaprana of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), who claimed to be a close friend of the BJP MLA and the Cabinet Minister Somendra Tomar.

He allegedly misbehaved with a man, forcing him to kneel and apologise in front of the police personnel.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage in Meerut Over Power Misuse

It happened on the night of October 19 in Tezgadhi crossing, Meerut. According to Chaprana and his employees, they blocked the car of the man when the police handled a traffic jam.

In the video, the man is on his knees as he folds his hands and apologizes as Chaprana continues screaming, Haath jodd ke….oyeee…..haath joddd ke….Somendra Tomar Bhiaya hai mera. The event allegedly took place because of a dispute over a car, and Chaprana alleged to be superior to the drunk man.

In this regard, the Meerut police gave out a statement on X. According to their post, it was a conflict between the two parties in the issue concerning vehicle parking.

The accused is under police custody. The complaint made by the complainant has been registered as a case and action is being taken.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:12 PM IST
Meerut Video: Student Leader With Political Connections Hurls Abuses At A Man In Hindi, Makes Him Kneel In Front Of Cops, Here’s Why!

