Horrific Act Caught On Video: Man Touches A Minor Girl Inappropriately Sitting Right Next To Her On Train, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned

There was an embarrassing case when a man was caught carrying out a heinous act on a passenger train with a minor girl. Luckily, he was caught with a red hand, and one of the fellow passengers challenged his behaviour.

Horrific Act Caught On Video

The man is caught sitting up tightly beside a minor girl even when the major portion of the train is not occupied as seen in the video which is rapidly going viral on the Internet. One can find him touching the girl inappropriately in an attempt to be secretive yet it was all captured in the video by a different man.

The video is spreading on the Internet, but the specifics of the passenger train and the place of its circulation are not verified. FPJ had no way to determine the authenticity of the video.

Though, when it comes to appearance, that is a grave issue of how young minor girls become victims of such men. As the co-passenger who filmed the accused man in the process of touching the minor girl inappropriately, he lost his grip and attempted to shift the conversation off the audience.

He was making attempts to reason with the other passenger, yet had to accept his crime vicariously.

How did the Internet react?

Netizens are losing their heads over this insane behaviour of this man. No official police records about the incident.

A post shared by @Prajapat204 on the social media is trending. This reads, The video is of a general train carriage where this bespectacled individual is devoured by his squalid mindset. This individual attempted to rub himself against a girl, who resembles his own daughter, in a very disgusting way, and when he is doing so, a boy films a video of him. These are the filthy-minded people, who daily victims of their lust make girls in society.

One user stated, “The best part of the incident is the bravery of a man who does such a thing in an overcrowded compartment; these perverse individuals are supposed to be subject to a harsher penalty to ensure that they do not repeat such acts in the future.”

Another added, “Video banane wale ne ise maara kyun nhi?” The next one shared, “Should be in jail,” and one concluded, “Should be investigated and arrested if found guilty.”

