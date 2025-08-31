CM Siddaramaiah rules out NIA investigation in Dharmasthala case, stating no further probe is required

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday ruled out a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged mass burial case at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, saying the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was already investigating the matter.

“Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself welcomed the formation of the SIT. The SIT was formed because the truth needs to come out. Otherwise, there would have always been a deadlock about Dharmasthala. The SIT has been formed to dispel this doubt. The complainant went before the court and gave 164 statements. Many organisations had demanded that an SIT be formed. Opposition parties had also welcomed this. SIT has been given full freedom and has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit a report. I think no further investigation is needed,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The BJP, however, has demanded that the probe be handed over to the NIA and has announced a state-wide mobilisation. Earlier, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said a ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally would be held on September 1, urging people to visit temples, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. A public meeting is scheduled there at 2:00 PM.

“The government’s handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organisations and malicious forces behind the controversy,” Vijayendra said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

He warned that such forces could conspire against other Hindu temples in a similar manner.

Vijayendra questioned the Chief Minister’s ‘haste’ in addressing the Dharmasthala issue, pointing out that the government should have gathered information about the individual who made allegations and the organisations backing them. He suggested that the state intelligence or police should have conducted a preliminary investigation before any decisions were made.

Drawing parallels with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident, where 11 innocent lives were lost and 30-40 people were seriously injured due to the government’s publicity-driven actions, Vijayendra accused the Chief Minister of making hasty decisions in the Dharmasthala matter.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the government would not interfere with the SIT’s work. “If the investigation into the Dharmasthala case has to be completed quickly, that is the SIT’s own decision. The SIT is already conducting the investigation, and until it is completed, they will not disclose any information. We will not interfere or give them any instructions,” he said.

The complainant, who alleged that he had been forced to bury multiple bodies in Dharamsthala, was arrested by the SIT after forensic analysis showed the bones he produced were of a man and not a woman, as he had claimed. He has been remanded in custody for 10 days. (ANI)

