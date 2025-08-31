FIR against Mahua Moitra over alleged derogatory comments on Amit Shah

A FIR was registered against Trinamool Congress legislator Mahua Moitra in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police said on Sunday.

Moitra has reportedly said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “head should be cut off” for failing to check the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis into India.

Soon after her remarks, an FIR was registered at the Mana Camp police station under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR was filed at the Mana police station on August 30 based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Gopal Samanto.

Political leaders slammed Moitra’s reported remark and alleged that efforts are going on to “completely change” the demography of Bengal.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo condemned the reported remark against Amit Shah, and told ANI on Saturday, “I have not read the statement. But Mahua Moitra ji has made some objectionable statements in reference to the Home Minister. This is not right.”

A day earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin told ANI, “I believe that the use of such words by a woman can help people understand how violent the people sitting in the government today have become and efforts are being made there to change the demography of Bengal and our Home Minister completely is constantly fighting for it, he is fixing those things, so restlessness is visible but she does not know that the Home Minister has everyone’s blessings. No one will be able to harm him.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take punitive action against TMC MP Mahua Moitra and demanded an apology from the West Bengal Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai shared, “The remark made by the Trinamool Congress MP against the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji is not only objectionable but also a serious criminal act. Such audacity to make such remarks would not be possible without the backing of the Trinamool Congress high command and Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Smt. Mamata Banerjee Ji should clarify whether she agrees with Mahua Moitra Ji’s statement or not. If she does not agree, then she should take punitive action against her party leader and apologise to the entire country for this act.”

Moitra was earlier expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 after the House accepted the recommendations of the Ethics Committee’s probe report on cash-for-query charges against her. (ANI)

