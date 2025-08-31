LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’

AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’

AAP slammed PM Modi’s China visit ahead of the SCO summit, questioning his diplomacy and urging him to first demand the return of Indian land occupied by China, even as Modi held talks with Xi Jinping to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

AAP questions Modi’s China visit, saying India’s occupied land should come first. (Photo: ANI)
AAP questions Modi’s China visit, saying India’s occupied land should come first. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 31, 2025 14:42:10 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the SCO summit, Aam Admi Party (AAP) slammed the visit and alleged that “first PM Modi should ask China to return our land”.

On PM Modi’s bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bharadwaj told ANI, “I want to remind the Prime Minister of his own words that ‘blood and water cannot flow together’. When China attacked our soldiers, killed them, captured our land, which is still in their possession, although the central government does not accept this… first, the Prime Minister should ask China to return our land. They are occupying our land, and we are saying that if we are not able to get along with America, then we should get along with you… Is this international diplomacy?…”

Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that it is vital for China and India to be friends and for the “Dragon and the Elephant” to unite.

Noting that the world is undergoing chaotic churns, Xi said that it is the “right choice” for both China and India – two ancient civilizations, the two most populous countries which are also members of the global South, to be friends and good neighbours who enable each other’s success, and to have “the dragon and the elephant dance together.”

PM Modi’s China visit and meeting Xi Jinping

Xi said it was a “great pleasure for him to meet PM Modi again and welcome him to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Summit.

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Xi said, “Last year, you and I had a successful meeting in Kazan, and the China-India relationship had resumed and started anew. The two sides have implicitly implemented the important consensus we have agreed, and the bilateral exchanges and cooperation have since made new progress.”

“The world today is swept by once-in-a-century transformations. The international situation is both fluid and chaotic. China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East, we are the world’s two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both sides to be friends, who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other’s success, and to have the dragon and the elephant dance together.”

Xi noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. “Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective, so as to realise the sustained, sound, and steady development of our bilateral ties. We must also step up to our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and to make our true contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world.”

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in his opening remarks at the delegation level talks expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome  and recalled that “very productive discussions” last year in Kazan, which he said “gave a positive direction” to relations between the two countries.

“After the disengagement at the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability is now in place. Our Special Representatives have also reached an agreement on border management,” PM Modi said. He further said that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed and that direct flights are also being resumed between the two countries.

“Our cooperation is linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people of our two countries. This will also pave the way for the welfare of all humanity. We are committed to advancing our relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity,” Prime Minister Modi said. Earlier, PM Modi was awarded a warm cultural welcome at his hotel where artistes performed Indian classical music and dance, symbolising goodwill between the two countries. 

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

Tags: aappm modi’SCO summit

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’
AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’
AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’
AAP Questions PM Modi’s China Visit, Says ‘First Ask China To Return Our Land’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?