LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

At SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, Xi Jinping called India and China the “Dragon and the Elephant” that must unite. He stressed their shared role as civilizational powers shaping the Global South. PM Modi echoed commitment to mutual trust, respect, and stable borders.

At SCO Summit 2025, Xi Jinping calls India the Elephant and China the Dragon, urging unity as PM Modi stresses trust. Photo/ANI.
At SCO Summit 2025, Xi Jinping calls India the Elephant and China the Dragon, urging unity as PM Modi stresses trust. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 31, 2025 11:51:40 IST

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin during the SCO Summit 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the shifting global dynamics. He said, “the world is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world’s two most populous countries and part of the Global South… It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together.”

What Xi Jinping Said At SCO Summit 2025 Bilateral Meeting with PM Modi

Xi further noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations.

“Both nations need to handle our relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world,” he told PM Modi.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Hold Bilateral Talks In China’s Tianjin, See First Pics Here

SCO Summit 2025: What PM Modi Said

Prime Minister Modi, in his opening remarks, spoke about India’s approach to the relationship.

“We are determined to take our relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. We extend our best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO Summit, and I thank you for the invitation for this visit and this meeting,” he said in his opening remarks.

During delegation-level talks, Modi referred to the leaders’ previous interaction on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan earlier this year.

“We had a productive meeting in Kazan. Our relationship got a positive direction. There is peace and stability on the borders. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed. Direct flights are also being started between the two countries. With cooperation between our nations, the interests of 2.8 billion people are associated – this is needed for humanity,” he stated.

SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin

The Prime Minister also confirmed that an agreement had been reached between special representatives of New Delhi and Beijing on border management.

Reiterating India’s position, Modi added, “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”

Prime Minister Modi is currently in northern China’s Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, being held from August 31 to September 1. The bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping comes amid efforts to reset strained ties between the two neighbours.

The visit is significant as it marks Modi’s first trip to China in seven years. The meeting also follows the leaders’ recent interaction at the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan, signalling a renewed attempt to stabilise relations and strengthen cooperation.

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping In Tianjin, Leaders To Hold Key Talks Amid Trump Tariffs

Tags: chinanarendra modiSCO Summit 2025xi jinping

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War
Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War
Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War
Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?