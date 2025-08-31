Xi Jinping’s Bold Call For Dragon And Elephant Unity: What It Means For New World Order Amid Trump Tariff War

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin during the SCO Summit 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the shifting global dynamics. He said, “the world is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world’s two most populous countries and part of the Global South… It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together.”

Xi further noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations.

“Both nations need to handle our relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world,” he told PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi, in his opening remarks, spoke about India’s approach to the relationship.

“We are determined to take our relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. We extend our best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO Summit, and I thank you for the invitation for this visit and this meeting,” he said in his opening remarks.

During delegation-level talks, Modi referred to the leaders’ previous interaction on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan earlier this year.

“We had a productive meeting in Kazan. Our relationship got a positive direction. There is peace and stability on the borders. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed. Direct flights are also being started between the two countries. With cooperation between our nations, the interests of 2.8 billion people are associated – this is needed for humanity,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that an agreement had been reached between special representatives of New Delhi and Beijing on border management.

Reiterating India’s position, Modi added, “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”

Prime Minister Modi is currently in northern China’s Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, being held from August 31 to September 1. The bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping comes amid efforts to reset strained ties between the two neighbours.

The visit is significant as it marks Modi’s first trip to China in seven years. The meeting also follows the leaders’ recent interaction at the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan, signalling a renewed attempt to stabilise relations and strengthen cooperation.

