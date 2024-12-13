CM Yogi Inspects Preparations For Maha Kumbh 2025, PM Modi To Inaugurate Major Projects

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 are in full swing, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has personally visited Prayagraj to inspect the arrangements. On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to visit Prayagraj, where he will inaugurate projects worth over ₹6,670 crore. In the meantime, CM Yogi visited the Maha Kumbh area on Thursday and inspected the camps of the akhadas (spiritual orders) and various facilities.

Inspection of Maha Kumbh Preparations: CM Yogi’s Significant Visit

On Thursday, after performing prayers at the Late Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj, CM Yogi proceeded towards Sector 20 of the Maha Kumbh area, where 13 major akhadas have set up their camps. CM Yogi also inspected the progress of the pontoon bridge. Following this, he visited the akhadas to review their preparations.

When CM Yogi’s car stopped near one of the akhada camps, some saints welcomed him. During this time, CM Yogi asked the saints, “How are the preparations for the Maha Kumbh going?” Officials remained alert during this interaction. Afterward, CM Yogi told the saints standing outside the akhada that he would definitely meet them the next time he visited. He then continued his inspection and gave instructions to ensure all necessary facilities for the devotees.

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Prayagraj

On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj, where he will inaugurate projects worth over ₹6,670 crore. These projects include 10 new flyovers, permanent ghats, and a new railway bridge over the Ganga River. Prime Minister Modi will also perform prayers and darshan at the Sangam site. This visit could prove crucial for the preparations of Maha Kumbh 2025, as several development initiatives will be inaugurated, which will further enrich the city’s religious and cultural heritage.

The Maha Kumbh is held once every 12 years, and in 2025, the event will take place in its grandest form. It is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, with millions of devotees flocking to bathe in the Ganga. The Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration are working tirelessly to improve the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for the event.

