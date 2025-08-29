Coalition Govt Betrayed Women: YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani

Raj Kiran Bathula / Hyderabad.

YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani launched a fierce attack on the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition government, accusing it of betraying women and running what she described as a “government of deceit, debts, and neglect.” Speaking at the YSRCP Women’s Wing meeting in Nellore on Thursday, Kalyani alleged that atrocities against women have risen ever since the coalition came to power. “Liquor flows like rivers across Andhra Pradesh. Belt shops and permit rooms have mushroomed with official approvals. The Disha Act, which gave women security during YSRCP’s rule, has been deliberately diluted,” she said.

The MLC also charged the government with failing on its promises. “They boasted they would provide more welfare than YS Jagan, but not one scheme has been fully implemented. Their so-called ‘Super Six’ exists only on paper. Even the free bus travel scheme is restricted to a handful of buses,” she remarked.

On women’s safety, she accused ruling leaders of shielding offenders. “We have MLAs themselves harassing women and no action is taken. Pawan Kalyan once thundered that he would tear the skin of those who touched women—where is that voice today?” she asked. Citing the Sugali Preethi case, Kalyani said Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered a CBI probe and stood by the family, while the coalition leaders had abandoned their promises.

She further alleged that women ministers in the coalition were ineffective. “One is busy granting paroles to criminals, another caught in the sewing machine fraud, and others remain silent. This government is more interested in collecting ‘K-taxes’ and protecting fraudsters than in protecting women,” Kalyani claimed.

Condemning online abuse, she said: “The TDP has turned into a Telugu Dandupalyam Party. Their IT trolls have stooped so low that even Modi’s mother and Pawan’s mother were abused. For this coalition, women are only a tool for mockery.”

Kalyani urged women to rise against the coalition and restore dignity under YSRCP’s leadership. Supporting her, YSRCP Women’s Wing leader Kakani Poojitha said the coalition’s history is one of broken promises. “They change words as easily as clothes. Pawan, who once vowed to question everyone, cannot even answer his own conscience,” she said.

Also read: “Lands Looted in the Name of Development”: Ex-Minister Merugu Nagarjuna Slams Naidu Govt