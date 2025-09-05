Coffee Raves Take Over India: Why Youth Are Dancing to DJs at 6 AM

The young people of India have taken to “coffee raves”, daytime dance parties in cafes, where music (from DJs) combined with caffeine fuels participants, and there is no alcohol involved.

What are coffee raves?

Coffee raves are, by default, daytime dance parties that do not include alcohol. Caffeine fueled dance parties can take place in a cafe and start as early as 6AM. DJs will play upbeat electronic music tunes and partygoers will gather to dance and socialize, and everyone is in their casual apparel with a latte or cold brew in their hand. Coffee raves have imitated invigorating movements in Europe and New York and have now spread to several of India’s major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Indore and Hyderabad.

Why are young people getting on board?

Many people participate in coffee raves because it is an exhilarating dance party during the day instead of a late-night club experience. Participants love coming to these parties because it is a fun opportunity to rave guilt-free during the day, socializing somewhat without alcohol, and to be able to start their day with music and movement. For the youth of today, who value their mental wellbeing and productivity, coffee raves provide a chance for them to hit the dance floor, not drink, and be all fresh to get on with their day.

Community, Wellness & Accessibility

Coffee raves allowed coffee enthusiasts to enjoy inclusive and safe spaces, challenging the traditional nightlife scene’s exclusivity through accessible timings, no dress code, or entry barriers, and an emphasis on mindful, health and wellness partying. Young people enjoy the sense of belonging and community, creative DJs, and artistic presentations of coffee, and found new meaning in how they socialize in the morning.

Cultural Shift

The desire for coffee raves speaks to an important cultural shift towards wellness-focused and stress-free socializing, and urban Indian youth are realizing that coffee joins them more quickly than tequila and brings more pleasure than misery. Instead of exhaustion, regret or a hangover, young people are socializing through endorphins, coffee, and new connections. Cafés are stepping up to be more than places for drink consumption. They are becoming playful and creative spaces for movement, music, socializing, and fun; attesting our party culture is changing in India and is truly alive at sunrise.

