Cold Moon December 2025: How And In Which Indian Cities Can We Watch The Full Moon

Cold Moon 2025: The last full moon of 2025 known as the Cold Moon is set to deliver a dazzling finale to the year’s celestial events. Marking the end of the lunar calendar, this full moon is also the final supermoon of 2025, giving skywatchers one more chance to witness an unusually bright and oversized Moon.

Traditionally called the Cold Moon due to the harsh onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, it also goes by names such as the Long Night Moon and the Drift Clearing Moon in various cultures. During this event, the Moon will come slightly closer to Earth, at roughly 221,965 miles, making it appear larger and more luminous than an average full moon.

As per the sources, the next full moon the Wolf Moon on January 3, 2026 will also be a supermoon.

Best Time To Watch The Cold Moon In India

The supermoon is most impressive during moonrise, shortly after sunset, when it sits low on the eastern horizon and appears dramatically large due to the “moon illusion.”

Key Timings For India:

Moonrise: Around 5:23 p.m. on December 4 (may vary by city)

Peak Illumination: 4:44 a.m. on December 5

Best Viewing Window: From sunset on December 4 to sunrise on December 5

Skywatchers across the country are gearing up for the event, with many already capturing breathtaking shots as the luminous Moon rises bright against winter skies.

Cold Moon Goes Viral Online

Social media is buzzing with striking photographs of the final supermoon of 2025. From glowing skyline frames to serene shots over snowy landscapes and open countryside, users are sharing stunning views of the Moon shining unusually bright and full.

The lunar spectacle has quickly become a trending topic, with images showcasing the supermoon’s dramatic size and glow.

How To Get The Best View

Watching the Cold Moon doesn’t require any special equipment. However, a few simple tips can enhance the experience:

Choose an open spot: Look for a location with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.

Let your eyes adjust: A few minutes in darkness helps bring out more detail.

Optional gear: Binoculars or a telescope can reveal craters and lunar plains for a closer look.

Cloudy skies? Virtual Telescope Project and other observatories often stream the event live.

Why It’s Called A Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s perigee, the point in its orbit closest to Earth. This makes the Moon appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the faintest full moon of the year. With the Cold Moon closing out 2025’s lunar calendar, skywatchers are set to enjoy an unforgettable final glow in the winter night sky.

