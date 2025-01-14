Home
Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi: Fog, Smog, And Light Rain Forecasted Over Few Days

Delhi is facing cold wave with dense fog and poor visibility severely affecting daily life. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next few days, predicting more fog, light rain, and worsening air quality, with severe pollution expected to worsen by midweek.

Delhi’s weather has taken a sharp turn as the national capital reeled under a cold wave, which saw temperatures dropping sharply. A thick blanket of fog on Monday morning was accompanied by a visible drop in temperature. Visibility dropped to just 50 meters at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

These conditions led to disruptions in air traffic as well as road and rail transportation. In areas near Safdarjung, the visibility remained at just 150 meters between 5:30 AM and 7 AM.

IMD Predicts Dense Fog, Light Rain

A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Tuesday and Wednesday, warning that Delhi will experience several areas of dense fog. Areas may see very dense fog conditions mainly during early morning hours. Fog is likely to affect visibility considerably and daily life.

On Wednesday, the weather could take a slight turn with the arrival of a western disturbance. This could bring light and intermittent rain in the evening or at night. A similar pattern of light rain is expected to continue into Thursday. Despite the cold and foggy conditions, the city is predicted to experience relatively clear skies by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperature Trends

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 18.5°C, which is 1.4°C below the average for this time of year. The minimum temperature was 9.4°C, which is 2°C above normal. In the Palam region, the maximum temperature was even lower, recording just 15.5°C, while the minimum temperature there was 9.6°C.

For Tuesday, the IMD predicts that the maximum temperature will rise slightly to 19°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 9°C. Despite the cold temperatures, the sky will remain mostly clear throughout the day, although dense fog and smog will linger in the morning.

AQI Expected To Worsen

The air quality in Delhi on Monday was categorized as “poor”. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) was considerably better, falling under the “moderate” category. However, CPCB has warned that pollution levels could rise on Tuesday, pushing Delhi’s air quality into the “severe” category by midweek. This means residents may experience serious air pollution, making it difficult for people, particularly those with respiratory issues, to step outside.

The CPCB reported the following Air Quality Index (AQI) readings for Monday:

  • Delhi: AQI of 248 (Poor)
  • Faridabad: AQI of 126 (Moderate)
  • Ghaziabad: AQI of 160 (Moderate)
  • Greater Noida: AQI of 174 (Moderate)
  • Gurugram: AQI of 156 (Moderate)
  • Noida: AQI of 167 (Moderate)

As the pollution levels continue to rise, authorities urge the public to take precautions, such as wearing masks and limiting outdoor exposure during the coming days.

Delhi Weathe

Delhi Weathe

