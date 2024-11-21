Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Coldest Night In Delhi, Temperature Dips To 10 Degrees

Delhi’s temperatures continue to plummet, with Thursday night marking the coldest night of the season so far at 10.2 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Coldest Night In Delhi, Temperature Dips To 10 Degrees

Delhi’s temperatures continue to plummet, with Thursday night marking the coldest night of the season so far at 10.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This followed lows of 11.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 12.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making them the second and third coldest nights this season, respectively.

Comparing year-on-year data, the temperature during the same period last year dipped to 10.6 degrees Celsius in 2023 and 11.5 degrees Celsius in 2022. The city’s maximum temperature on Thursday stood at 27 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees below the seasonal norm. The day’s humidity levels fluctuated between 80% and 64%, as per IMD reports.

Foggy Friday Predicted

The IMD has forecast shallow fog for Friday, with temperatures expected to range between 10 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 27 degrees Celsius (maximum).

Pollution Woes Persist

While Delhi battles the chill, it is also grappling with severe pollution levels. The capital recorded an average PM2.5 level of 243.3 micrograms per cubic meter, making it the most polluted city in India. Pollution levels have risen by 19.5% over the past week, as reported in the Air Quality Analysis by Respire Living Sciences.

The analysis ranked Delhi last among 281 cities evaluated for air quality between November 3 and 16. PM2.5 particles, which are microscopic pollutants with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller, were identified as the primary contributors to the city’s air quality crisis. These particles are significantly smaller than a strand of human hair and pose serious health risks.

A Dual Challenge

As Delhi faces the twin challenges of dropping temperatures and hazardous air quality, authorities and residents alike are urged to take precautionary measures. The combination of cold weather and pollution intensifies health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Also Read: Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

Filed under

10 Degree in Delhi delhi pollution Delhi temperature Delhi Winter imd
Advertisement

Also Read

Could Your Sweet Tooth Be The Result Of Your Genes?

Could Your Sweet Tooth Be The Result Of Your Genes?

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, AQI Stands Very Poor

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, AQI Stands Very Poor

Delhi’s Khan Market Stands At 22nd Most Expensive Market In The World

Delhi’s Khan Market Stands At 22nd Most Expensive Market In The World

Who Is The New Pock Of Donald Trump After Matt Gaetz Take A Step Back: Pam Bondi

Who Is The New Pock Of Donald Trump After Matt Gaetz Take A Step Back:...

Netanyahu And Gallant Under International Scrutini, Where Elese In ICC They May Face Arrest

Netanyahu And Gallant Under International Scrutini, Where Elese In ICC They May Face Arrest

Entertainment

Prasar Bharati’s OTT Platform WAVES To Provide ‘Clean Family Entertainment’

Prasar Bharati’s OTT Platform WAVES To Provide ‘Clean Family Entertainment’

‘I Wouldn’t Date Someone Old Enough Who…’: Mia Khalifa On Dating Gosspis

‘I Wouldn’t Date Someone Old Enough Who…’: Mia Khalifa On Dating Gosspis

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox