Coldest Night In Delhi, Temperature Dips To 10 Degrees

Delhi’s temperatures continue to plummet, with Thursday night marking the coldest night of the season so far at 10.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This followed lows of 11.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 12.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making them the second and third coldest nights this season, respectively.

Comparing year-on-year data, the temperature during the same period last year dipped to 10.6 degrees Celsius in 2023 and 11.5 degrees Celsius in 2022. The city’s maximum temperature on Thursday stood at 27 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees below the seasonal norm. The day’s humidity levels fluctuated between 80% and 64%, as per IMD reports.

Foggy Friday Predicted

The IMD has forecast shallow fog for Friday, with temperatures expected to range between 10 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 27 degrees Celsius (maximum).

Pollution Woes Persist

While Delhi battles the chill, it is also grappling with severe pollution levels. The capital recorded an average PM2.5 level of 243.3 micrograms per cubic meter, making it the most polluted city in India. Pollution levels have risen by 19.5% over the past week, as reported in the Air Quality Analysis by Respire Living Sciences.

The analysis ranked Delhi last among 281 cities evaluated for air quality between November 3 and 16. PM2.5 particles, which are microscopic pollutants with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller, were identified as the primary contributors to the city’s air quality crisis. These particles are significantly smaller than a strand of human hair and pose serious health risks.

A Dual Challenge

As Delhi faces the twin challenges of dropping temperatures and hazardous air quality, authorities and residents alike are urged to take precautionary measures. The combination of cold weather and pollution intensifies health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

