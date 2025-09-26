LIVE TV
Congress leader KC Venugopal questions Kerala CM's silence' over SIR

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 18:16:07 IST

Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stance on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal mentioned that everyone opposes SIR, except Chief Minister Vijayan, who continues to support it.

“Everyone opposes SIR, except the Chief Minister of Kerala, who continues to support it,” he said.

Apart from this, amid a row that erupted over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Wednesday that the party will go among the people and ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

Mir stated that the Congress party is not against the SIR but is against its sudden implementation in Bihar. He added that if the Election Commission wanted to conduct SIR, it should have done so nationwide immediately after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, “… Congress is not against the SIR. They (EC) should have done it nationwide after the Lok Sabha elections, and the people should have been given a specific time to prepare their documents… We will go among the people regarding this and make sure anyone more than 18 years of age should not lose their right to vote…”

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) targeted the BJP-led government during a meeting in Patna, accusing it of “systematically dismantling democratic institutions and constitutional values.”

The CWC alleged that the Centre has weakened the Election Commission and other institutions, and investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED are being used to pursue personal vendettas. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: congresskc venugopalkeralaPinarayi VijayanSpecial Intensive Revision

