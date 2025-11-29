Congress leaders submit report over Bihar, plan includes going solo without RJD, target AIMIM and strengthen organisation

With the massive setback in Bihar where the Congress managed to win only six seats, the party leadership have now prepared a roadmap and presented with the party leadership which includes to prepare to go solo in the state by going away from its one of the oldest alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal and also to argent the AIMIM which proved in los of seats in seemanchal region.

The Congress leadership held a detailed meeting with the Bihar Congress leaders including MPs, Bihar incharge Krishna Allavaru, State unit chief Rajesh Ram and all the candidates.

The Congress leadership including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who met candidates in a group of 10.

The sources said that a day after meeting the party leadership, Rajesh Ram and Shakil Ahmed Khan also met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi separately.

The sources said that during the meeting at 10 Janpath on Friday, the two leaders presented a report to the former party chief, which included recommendations to target the Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which dented its vote in seemanchal region of Bihar.

The plan included to start the programme against AIMIM from Kishanganj district of the state.

The sources said that the plan submitted by Bihar leaders to Rahul Gandhi also discusses about going solo in the state and keep a distance from the RJD.

However, Rahul Gandhi accepted the report with a smile without ny commitment if the party plans to go solo in the state.

It is worth to mention that the Mahagatbandhan had announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face in the state during assembly polls.

Even Rahul Gandhi and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi shared a very good bond with RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav and there bonhomie has been visible in last past few years.

The sources said that the leadership was briefed about how the seat sharing deadlock was brought in by the RJD just ahead of the crucial assembly polls that not only delayed the seat sharing deal but also delayed the campaigning of Mahagatbandhan despite Congress kicking off 16 days long Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi himself in August this year.

The report, the sources said that there is no need to change the party leadership in the state especially State President and incharge as they worked very hard during assembly polls.

Thus it pointed out to strengthen the organisation in the state by making appointments of block level presidents, some district presidents and start preparing for next elections from now on itself.

It also added that the way in which Special Intensive Revision of Voter rolls exercise by taken up in the state also led to the massive setback for the grand old party. The report pointed out that the vote percentage of Congress remained same from 2020 assembly polls but the number of seats fell down.

The sources indicated that the party leaders will make SIR a big issue in the state and they will carry out programmes across the state that how it had effected the poll outcome and also prepare for December 14 rally planned in Delhi over SIR exercise.

The report also included that how they need to win back the upper caste, OBC and backward votes in the state with a special meeting of Rahul Gandhi with the people from different castes.

The sources said that Rahul Gandhi will soon start meeting with these people in the coming days.

Meanwhile, during the Friday meeting at the party headquarters several senior leaders especially the MPs demanded for accountability for such a loss in Bihar, Kharge while smiling asked Tariq Anwar when are they going to demand for his resignation.

Even the sources claimed that MPs like Akhilesh Prasad Singh asked for separate time with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi after the meeting, which was not given.