Home > India > Congress Posts AI Generated Video Of PM Modi And His Mother Slamming Him Of Vote Chori, Watch

Congress Posts AI Generated Video Of PM Modi And His Mother Slamming Him Of Vote Chori, Watch

The Bihar Congress triggered a major controversy after posting an AI-generated video on X that appeared to feature characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben Modi. The 36-second clip carried the label “AI GENERATED” and quickly went viral online.

Congress shared ai video of PM Modi and his mother
Congress shared ai video of PM Modi and his mother

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 12, 2025 13:58:37 IST

The Bihar Congress triggered a major controversy after posting an AI-generated video on X that appeared to feature characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben Modi. The 36-second clip carried the label “AI GENERATED” and quickly went viral online.

BJP leaders accused the Congress of making a personal attack against the Prime Minister just before elections in Bihar. The BJP said the video crossed limits of political discourse. Party leaders demanded a public apology and immediate action against those who uploaded the video from the official Congress handle in the state.

Assam CM Condemns Video, Says Bihar Will Respond

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned the AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress. He said that insulting Prime Minister Modi’s late mother is an act the country will not accept. He added that people of Bihar will give a strong reply to such behaviour and said, “PM Modi’s mother is our mother.”

His statement came as political temperatures rose further in Bihar, where the campaign battle is already intense. Sarma declared that the Congress had disrespected family values and sought political mileage by mocking personal matters. He called the move shameful and beyond acceptable political conduct.

BJP Leaders Slam Congress Over AI Content

BJP leaders sharply criticised the Congress for using artificial intelligence to target the Prime Minister’s family. BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said the Congress had reached a new low by insulting Heeraben Modi through digital manipulation.

He reminded that Prime Minister Modi has always kept politics away from family life and said dragging his late mother into political campaigns was hurtful to sentiments across the country.

Agrawal added that the Congress had first abused the Prime Minister’s mother and now misused technology to spread falsehoods. He described the video as misleading, indecent, and an insult to Indian mothers.

BJP Spokespersons Target Congress, Demand Apology

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Congress on X, saying the party had crossed every limit with the video. He accused Congress of defending offensive remarks instead of apologising and said the party had turned from “Gandhiwadi” into “Gaaliwadi.” National spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised the Bihar Congress, alleging that the video insulted the dignity of women across the country. He asked if the Indian National Congress now stood for “Insult Nari Shakti” and called the act unpardonable. BJP leaders unitedly demanded that Congress apologise immediately and ensure strict action against those responsible for circulating the controversial AI-generated video.

Congress Posts AI Generated Video Of PM Modi And His Mother Slamming Him Of Vote Chori, Watch

