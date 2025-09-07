LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk

Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, convicted in a rape case, has been assigned work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison. He will earn Rs 522 per day.

Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk (ANI Photo)
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk (ANI Photo)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 7, 2025 23:46:25 IST

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, convicted in a rape case, has been assigned work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison. He will earn Rs 522 per day.

As reported, Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has the responsibility of issuing books to other inmates and maintaining records of borrowed books. Revanna was convicted to life imprisonment for rape and fined Rs 11 lakh to give as compensation to a 47-year-old domestic worker in Mysuru, and recording it.

Revanna was convicted under sections 376(2)(k) and 376(2)(n) along with Sections 354(A), 354(B) and 354(C) of the IPC.

The investigation and trial in the rape case involving expelled JDS leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna was completed just within a period of 1 year and 3 months, and the victims were able to secure justice, said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday.

“Despite all the delay tactics, innuendos and allegations by the defence against all the organs of the state, the SIT, with the cooperation of prosecution and judiciary, could complete the investigation and trial within a period of 1 year and 3 months, and were able to secure justice to the victims, “the SIT said.

A piece of saree hidden in an attic proved to be the turning point in this case. The saree was tucked away inside Revanna’s farmhouse, and it became critical forensic evidence that resulted in his conviction.

ALSO READ: What Is an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC)? All You Need To Know

Tags: JDSPrajwal RevannaRape

RELATED News

Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officer
No bigger icon for fitness, and inspiration to youth than PM Modi: Tejasvi Surya
Prashant Kishor suggests Muslims ally with Hindus who follow Gandhi, Ambedkar
Gujarat: Residents in Vadodara's Vadsar area stranded owing to heavy rains, municipal corporation provides relief materials
Punjab floods: PM Modi set to visit Gurdaspur on Sept 9, neighbouring states extend aid amid crisis

LATEST NEWS

Nepal: Oli's UML's policy convention calls India, China to withdraw agreement on Lipulekh
Israel's top court rules prisoner food rations below legal standard
Donald Trump At the US Open: Men’s Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Become Famous: Astrology Guide 2025
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan moved to tears over Kunickaa Sadanand’s emotional reunion with son, says “God sees everything”
Punjab floods: PM Modi set to visit Gurdaspur on Sept 9, neighbouring states extend aid amid crisis
Israel closes airspace at Southern Airport after Houthi drone strike
French roots, Christmas cheer, and future roles: Kalki Koechlin spills all
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk

QUICK LINKS