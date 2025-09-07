Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, convicted in a rape case, has been assigned work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison. He will earn Rs 522 per day.

As reported, Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has the responsibility of issuing books to other inmates and maintaining records of borrowed books. Revanna was convicted to life imprisonment for rape and fined Rs 11 lakh to give as compensation to a 47-year-old domestic worker in Mysuru, and recording it.

Revanna was convicted under sections 376(2)(k) and 376(2)(n) along with Sections 354(A), 354(B) and 354(C) of the IPC.

The investigation and trial in the rape case involving expelled JDS leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna was completed just within a period of 1 year and 3 months, and the victims were able to secure justice, said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday.

“Despite all the delay tactics, innuendos and allegations by the defence against all the organs of the state, the SIT, with the cooperation of prosecution and judiciary, could complete the investigation and trial within a period of 1 year and 3 months, and were able to secure justice to the victims, “the SIT said.

A piece of saree hidden in an attic proved to be the turning point in this case. The saree was tucked away inside Revanna’s farmhouse, and it became critical forensic evidence that resulted in his conviction.

