What Is an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC)? All You Need To Know

The Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, is issued by the Election Commission to Indian citizens. It is a proof of identity and eligibility to participate in the democratic process.

On the Voter ID card, a unique identification number is printed, called the EPIC number, which plays a crucial role in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral system in India. It is a 10-digit number assigned by the Election Commission of India to each registered voter.

What Is EPIC?

The EPIC is a voter identity card which is issued by the Election Commission to people enrolled in the electoral rolls. The poll body says that the production of EPIC by persons has been made compulsory during the general elections. The poll body says that if the card is lost, a fee of Rs 25 is to be charged for the issue of a duplicate identity card.

Now, the Election Commission issues e-EPIC, which is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC. It can be downloaded on a mobile or in a self-printable form on a computer.

The e-EPIC can be downloaded from the Voter Portal, Voter Helpline mobile App or NVSP Voter Portal.

What Is the EPIC Number In the Voter ID Card?

The EPIC number is a 10-digit alphanumeric code which proves that you are a registered voter in India. Your EPIC number must be present on the electoral list or voter list to cast your vote during the elections.

Can Two EPICs Be Issued To The Same Person?

No, the Election Commission of India has clarified that it is not legal for a person to hold two active EPICs. The Representation of the People Act, 1950 & 1951, allows the poll body to act against people holding duplicate voter IDs. If you are found guilty of it, you can be punished with a fine or imprisonment.

What Is The Controversy About Pawan Khera Having Two Voter IDs?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera holds two valid Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) in Delhi.

Over the allegation, the Election Commission of India took cognisance and issued a notice to Khera under the Representation of the People Act, directing him to respond by September 8.

However, Khera has clarified that he did relocate and had applied for the deletion of his previous registration in the New Delhi constituency. He alleged that the Election Commission failed to act on that request.

