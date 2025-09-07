Will National Emblem Be Stored Again? 26 Detained So Far In Vandalisation Of Emblem At Hazratbal Shrine

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested 26 people in a case related to the vandalism of the national emblem at the Hazratbal shrine, officials said. Following scrutiny of the CCTV footage and other evidence, the police took the suspects into custody for further investigation.

The defacement of the symbol sparked controversy on Friday when a mob used stones to smash a renovation plaque engraved with the Ashoka emblem at Srinagar’s Hazratbal Shrine. They alleged the violation of Islamic principles against figurative depictions in sacred spaces.

What Political Parties Say

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) have raised concerns over the use of the emblem at a place of worship, arguing against the display of a sculpted figure. They said it violates Islamic principles, which strictly forbid idol worship.

In a post on X, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said, “Hazratbal is connected to our Prophet and any sort of blasphemy is not acceptable to any Muslims.”

“Hazratbal is connected to our Prophet and any sort of blasphemy is not acceptable to any Muslims. The previous government, our government and others also worked a lot for Hazratbal but if you do any sort of thing at that place that is unacceptable and considered blasphemy for… pic.twitter.com/3oXdodtcyf — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) September 6, 2025

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also raised questions over the necessity of the emblem at the shrine. He said, “What was the need for an emblem and the stone in the first place? Wasn’t the work already sufficient?”

J&K CM @OmarAbdullah speaks to the Press regarding the Hazratbal controversy. A must watch! pic.twitter.com/IvKrs7XpHI — JKNC (@JKNC_) September 6, 2025

However, Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the vandalism.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP also criticised the vandalism, saying that the National Conference is supporting the shameful incident of breaking the national emblem at Hazratbal Dargah in Jammu and Kashmir. “This party is exploiting people’s religious sentiments to bake its political bread and wants to push Jammu and Kashmir back into the old dark era once again, “It added.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हजरतबल दरगाह में राष्ट्रीय चिन्ह को तोड़ने की शर्मनाक घटना का नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस समर्थन कर रही है। यह पार्टी लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं का दुरुपयोग कर अपनी राजनीतिक रोटियाँ सेक रही है और जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक बार फिर पुराने काले दौर में धकेलना चाहती है।#AntiIndiaJKNC… pic.twitter.com/H5hMLpSPVC — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) September 6, 2025

Why Is The Hazratbal Shrine Significant?

The Hazratbal Shrine is located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, which houses the Moi-e-Muqqadas, a strand of hair from the Prophet Muhammad’s beard.

It reflects inclusivity because it is the only Muslim shrine in Kashmir where women are allowed to pray inside.

Socially, Hazratbal is considered a symbol of Kashmiri Muslim identity, reflecting art, poetry, and traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: If Denied, What Next? Sharjeel Imam Knocks At Supreme Court’s Doors For Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Case