CPI Leader Binoy Viswam Demands Civil Aviation Minister’s Resignation After Ahmedabad Air India Crash

In the wake of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam launched a scathing attack on Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, calling for his immediate resignation and accusing the government of failing to ensure air passenger safety.

The fatal incident occurred on Thursday when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flight Al-171, en route to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport. Of the 242 people on board, only one passenger Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin miraculously survived. He was seated in row 11, next to an emergency exit in the economy class section.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC) data, the flight took off at 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC) from Runway 23. Moments after takeoff, the crew issued a Mayday call, but communication was lost soon afterward. The aircraft crashed just outside the airport perimeter, and thick black smoke was seen billowing from the site.

Speaking to ANI, Binoy Viswam expressed deep concern over the increasing frequency of aircraft accidents in India. “What’s the guarantee of the lives of passengers who pay exorbitant prices to travel by air? Aircraft crashes are becoming a recurring phenomenon here, there, and everywhere,” Viswam said.

He criticised the government’s standard response to such incidents. “Every time such an incident occurs, we hear the same line from the Minister: ‘An inquiry will be ordered.’ But is that enough? I believe it is the Civil Aviation Minister who should take moral responsibility. At this point, the least he can do is resign. That will send a strong message,” he added.

Viswam also highlighted the lack of a national carrier and pointed fingers at the privatization of the aviation sector. “Private companies now operate all aircraft. These private operators are only interested in maximising profit, not the safety of passengers. These are not just business decisions they are criminal acts in pursuit of profit. And these profits are shared between political bosses and private operators,” he alleged.

Airline authorities confirmed the presence of 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board.

The crash has sparked a nationwide debate on aviation safety in India. Investigators from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other aviation safety bodies are expected to begin a thorough probe into the incident.

As the country mourns the devastating loss of lives, calls for accountability and systemic reform in civil aviation are growing louder.

(With ANI Inputs)

