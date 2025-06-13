Iran Imposes Temporary Internet Restrictions Amid Israeli Attacks

Iranian authorities on Friday announced temporary restrictions on internet access across the country, The Associated Press reported, hours after reported Israeli strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities. The announcement came from Iran’s telecommunication and information technology department in a statement reported by the state-run IRNA news agency.

“Due to the country’s special circumstances and with the measures taken by relevant authorities, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the country’s internet,” the statement read.

The restrictions follow a series of attacks by Israel, which have intensified tensions in the region. Iran’s move to limit internet access is aimed at controlling information flow and maintaining internal security during the period of heightened conflict, reports suggest.

‘If They Continue Their Aggression, They Will Bear Results’: Israeli Envoy Warns Iran

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has warned Iran that it will bear the results if the country continues aggression. He stated that Israel has taken precise action to defend itself, and Tehran will have to deal with the consequences if it decides to escalate.

Speaking during an interview with ANI, Azar said the intelligence regarding the imminent warhead pairing of Iran was shared with counterparts in the US and denied involvement of the US in ‘Operation Rising Lion’.

When asked whether Israel shared intelligence with US counterparts, he responded with a “Yes.”

“Were they involved in the operation in any way? No.”

He, however, said that US President Donald Trump was informed about it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, ‘Operation Rising Lion’, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike. “Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” he reportedly said, adding that the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

“In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine,” he stressed, warning that Tehran had taken “steps to weaponise this enriched uranium” and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.



