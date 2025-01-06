CRPF Thwarts Major IED Threat Hours Before Fatal Naxal Attack in Bijapur

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) averted a potential tragedy on Monday by detecting and neutralizing an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 20-22 kg in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) averted a potential tragedy on Monday by detecting and neutralizing an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 20-22 kg in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The discovery came just hours before Naxals carried out a deadly blast 50 km away, killing eight police personnel and a civilian driver using an IED thrice as powerful.

IED Neutralized Near Usoor

The IED, hidden inside a blue plastic drum and buried under an unmetalled road, was located by a patrol party from the 196th battalion of the CRPF during an anti-Maoist operation in the Usoor police station area around 7:30 a.m. A heavy earth mover was used to excavate the device safely, and it was subsequently defused by the CRPF bomb disposal squad, restoring traffic in the area.

“A major tragedy was averted as the IED was detected and rendered harmless. The magnitude of the threat posed by such devices was evident later in the day when a powerful explosion claimed nine lives in the district,” a senior CRPF officer stated.

Naxal Attack Claims Nine Lives

In a separate incident, Naxals detonated a massive 60-70 kg IED in the Kutru police station area near Ambeli village at approximately 2:15 p.m. The explosion targeted a Scorpio vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel returning from an anti-Naxalite operation in Dantewada district.

The powerful blast, suspected to have been planned well in advance, killed eight security personnel—four from the DRG and four from the Bastar Fighters unit of the state police—along with the civilian driver.

“The IED was likely planted along a route frequently used by security forces,” said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P.

Deadliest Attack in Two Years

This marks the deadliest Naxal attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh in the past two years. Located about 70 km from the Bijapur district headquarters, the site of the explosion underscores the continued challenges in countering Naxalite activities in the region.

The CRPF’s earlier intervention highlights the critical role of vigilant operations in mitigating threats. However, the devastating attack later in the day serves as a stark reminder of the persistent dangers faced by security personnel in Maoist-affected areas.

Investigations are underway to determine the origins and timing of the explosive device used in the attack. Security operations in the region have been intensified in response.

