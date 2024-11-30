Cyclone Fengal: Where Is It Now and What More To Expect As It Approaches? Check The Latest Updates!

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for extreme weather conditions. The cyclonic storm, currently situated about 100 kilometers southeast of Chennai and 120 kilometers northeast of Puducherry, is moving at a speed of 90 km/h. (Read more below)

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for extreme weather conditions. The cyclonic storm, currently situated about 100 kilometers southeast of Chennai and 120 kilometers northeast of Puducherry, is moving at a speed of 90 km/h, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected to impact the region throughout the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for extremely heavy rainfall as the storm makes its way toward the coast. According to S. Balachandran, head of IMD Chennai, Fengal is likely to make landfall near Puducherry by evening today, November 30, 2024, as a cyclonic storm. The storm will have wind speeds ranging from 70 to 80 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h at the time of landfall.

At 2:30 PM IST today, the storm was located near the latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.5°E, approximately 50 km southeast of Mahabalipuram, 80 km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 90 km south-southeast of Chennai. As the storm approaches the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, it is expected to move slowly while crossing the region, which may extend the duration of heavy rainfall and winds.

The IMD is closely monitoring the storm’s progress, which is expected to shift westward after making landfall. As Fengal moves inland, the storm is expected to weaken, but the rain and winds could continue affecting the region in the coming days.

Authorities have urged residents in the impacted areas to take precautions, especially those in low-lying and coastal areas, where the risk of flooding and damage from strong winds is highest. Local government bodies are on high alert to ensure safety measures are in place, and residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during the storm’s peak hours.

The situation remains dynamic, with the IMD providing continuous updates on the storm’s path and intensity. As Chennai and Puducherry prepare for the worst, the Indian government is readying emergency response teams to assist in relief and recovery operations once the storm subsides.

