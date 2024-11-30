Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal: Where Is It Now and What More To Expect As It Approaches? Check The Latest Updates!

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for extreme weather conditions. The cyclonic storm, currently situated about 100 kilometers southeast of Chennai and 120 kilometers northeast of Puducherry, is moving at a speed of 90 km/h. (Read more below)

Cyclone Fengal: Where Is It Now and What More To Expect As It Approaches? Check The Latest Updates!

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for extreme weather conditions. The cyclonic storm, currently situated about 100 kilometers southeast of Chennai and 120 kilometers northeast of Puducherry, is moving at a speed of 90 km/h, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected to impact the region throughout the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for extremely heavy rainfall as the storm makes its way toward the coast. According to S. Balachandran, head of IMD Chennai, Fengal is likely to make landfall near Puducherry by evening today, November 30, 2024, as a cyclonic storm. The storm will have wind speeds ranging from 70 to 80 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h at the time of landfall.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH CYCLONE MOVEMENT

At 2:30 PM IST today, the storm was located near the latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.5°E, approximately 50 km southeast of Mahabalipuram, 80 km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 90 km south-southeast of Chennai. As the storm approaches the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, it is expected to move slowly while crossing the region, which may extend the duration of heavy rainfall and winds.

The IMD is closely monitoring the storm’s progress, which is expected to shift westward after making landfall. As Fengal moves inland, the storm is expected to weaken, but the rain and winds could continue affecting the region in the coming days.

Authorities have urged residents in the impacted areas to take precautions, especially those in low-lying and coastal areas, where the risk of flooding and damage from strong winds is highest. Local government bodies are on high alert to ensure safety measures are in place, and residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during the storm’s peak hours.

The situation remains dynamic, with the IMD providing continuous updates on the storm’s path and intensity. As Chennai and Puducherry prepare for the worst, the Indian government is readying emergency response teams to assist in relief and recovery operations once the storm subsides.

ALSO READ:  Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What To Expect

Filed under

Chennai cyclone update Chennai cyclonic storm cyclone Fengal Cyclone Fengal November 2024 heavy rainfall Puducherry IMD cyclone alert Puducherry weather Tamil Nadu Cyclone

Advertisement

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

Another ISKCON Priest Arrested In Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu Detained Without Warrant

Another ISKCON Priest Arrested In Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu Detained Without Warrant

Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What To Expect

Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What...

Entertainment

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox