Darjeeling's Pratima Rai Scales Mount Everest, Here's What Her Father Say

Darjeeling’s Pratima Rai Scales Mount Everest, Here’s What Her Father Say

Pratima Rai, a 21-year-old NCC cadet from Darjeeling, has etched her name in history by summiting Mount Everest on May 18 as part of an NCC expedition. Her remarkable journey from the hills of Ghoom to the world’s highest peak stands as a powerful story of resilience, discipline, and national pride.

Pratima Rai - Darjeeling , Scales Mt. Everest

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 05:14:23 IST

Standing before the press in Siliguri on Saturday, 21-year-old Pratima Rai from Ghoom looked calm, composed and triumphant. Just days ago, the young cadet from the 23 Bengal Battalion of NCC had achieved what most can only dream of: she stood atop Mount Everest. “With belief in oneself and strong focus, anything is possible, even conquering the highest peak in the world,” said Pratima, recalling her moment at the 8,848.86-meter summit, which she reached at 3:00 am on May 18, 2025, as part of the NCC Mount Everest Expedition.

A Hero’s Welcome for a Daughter of the Hills

A student of St. Joseph’s College in Darjeeling, Pratima returned home to a warm reception at Bagdogra Airport, where officers from the NCC Group Headquarters in Darjeeling and Sikkim gathered to celebrate her achievement. Later, at the 4 Bengal Girls Battalion NCC office in Siliguri, she spoke candidly about the emotional and physical challenges she overcame. “Reaching the base camp itself was an uphill task, but each step toward the top taught me that resilience can overcome the impossible,” she said. “The moment I unfurled the Indian and NCC flags on the summit, I was filled with pride and joy.”

A Dream Forged in Grit, Fueled by Discipline

Pratima’s journey to Everest began long before the summit push. In August 2024, she was selected through a highly competitive process involving hundreds of cadets from across India. Her training included a demanding climb to Mt. Abi Gamin in Uttarakhand, standing tall at 7,355 meters. On April 3, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the final 10-member expedition—five boys and five girls. Under the guidance of Major General Vivek Tyagi, ADG of WB & Sikkim NCC Directorate, Pratima and her team faced freezing winds, altitude sickness, and sleepless nights, but never lost sight of their goal.

Rising Tall as a Role Model for Hill Girls

As the congratulations poured in, one voice stood out—her father’s. “She succeeded at an early age. My daughter came after being successful. We are happy. All the family members are happy,” said Asa Kumar Rai. Col. J. Chattopadhyay, Commanding Officer of the 4 Bengal Girls Battalion, called her a beacon for hill youth. “Her success reflects the essence of NCC—unity, leadership, and national service. She’s an inspiration, especially for young girls in the hills of Darjeeling, Sikkim and North Bengal.” Pratima now walks the trail once blazed by Trishala Gurung and Sulaxchana Tamang in 2016, as the next Everest icon of the Northeast.

Tags: drajeelingmount everestpratima rai
