Home > India > Dark Shocking Love Plot: Wife Lures Husband to Death Just 3 Months After Wedding, Lover and Friends Beat and Strangle Him, Family Knew About Affair

A chilling tale of betrayal and premeditated murder has emerged from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, where a 23-year-old woman is accused of plotting her husband’s killing just three months after their wedding.

Wife Lures Husband to Death Just 3 Months After Wedding, Lover and Friends Beat and Strangle Him. Photo: X
Wife Lures Husband to Death Just 3 Months After Wedding, Lover and Friends Beat and Strangle Him. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 5, 2026 13:52:18 IST

A chilling tale of betrayal and premeditated murder has emerged from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, where a 23-year-old woman is accused of plotting her husband’s killing just three months after their wedding. 

Investigators say the woman conspired with her seven-year-long lover and his accomplices, luring her husband out under a false pretext before he was brutally beaten and strangled to death. Shockingly, police have revealed that the affair was known to her family, adding another disturbing layer to the already grim case. 

What Happened?

Arju, also known as Anjali (23), was married to Ashish Kumar (27) just three months before his murder. During questioning, police revealed that after the wedding, Anjali attempted to meet her longtime boyfriend, Sanjay alias Sanju (25), by citing plans to pursue higher studies in Sri Ganganagar. 

Ashish, however, firmly refused, leaving Anjali upset-a frustration she shared with Sanjay. Investigators said Anjali often met Sanjay under the guise of visiting her parents. About 16 days before the killing, she stayed at her parental home, where she allegedly hatched the murder plot with Sanjay. 

After returning to her in-laws’ house on January 30, Anjali took Ashish out for a walk. On a deserted road, Sanjay had two accomplices, who were lying in wait, attacked Ashish with sticks. When he survived the assault, they strangled him with a muffler. 

Police noted that just days before his death, Ashish had started working as a teacher at a private school. 

Wife Lured Husband Out For Walk Before Killing 

After returning to her in-laws’ home from her parents’ house, Anjali allegedly carried out the plan on the night of January 30. After dinner, she took Ashish out for a walk to a deserted stretch of road, having already summoned her lover, Sanjay. Sanjay arrived with his associates, Rohit and Siddharth, and lay in wait nearby.v

According to police, the men attacked Ashish with sticks on Anjali’s signal, knocking him unconscious before strangling him with a muffler, causing his death. To make the crime appear like a robbery or accident, Anjali reportedly handed over Ashish’s mobile phone and her earrings to the attackers before sending them away. 

Police later found Anjali unconscious at the scene and rushed both to Rala CHC, where doctors declared Ashish dead. 

During interrogation, police found that Anjali, a resident of Sadulshahar, had been in a relationship with Sanjay for nearly six to seven years. Sanjay is related to her family, and both have completed their BA degrees after studying at the same college in Sri Ganganagar, where their relationship began. They met frequently, and Anjali’s family was aware of the affair. 

Despite this, Anjali’s family married her to Ashish, a BSc graduate from Rawla, on October 30, 2025. The long distance between Sadulshahar and Rawla, around 225 kilometers, left Anjalu unhappy with the marriage, while Sanjay was also distressed, as the wedding made it difficult for the couple to continue meeting. 

Also Read: Mumbai Horror: DNA Tests On 17 Suspects Expose Father For Raping Daughter, Foetus Paternity Confirmed In Cuffe Parade Case

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime-casehome-hero-pos-5husband dark casehusband killlove affair murder case IndiaMurder casenewlywed husband murder Rajasthanrajasthan crime caseRajasthan wife kills husbandSri Ganganagar murder casewife lover murder plot

