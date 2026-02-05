Mumbai Horror: DNA Tests On 17 Suspects Reveal Father Was Daughter’s Rapist, She Now Carries His Child

A deeply disturbing case has emerged from Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area, where a 20-year-old woman with hearing and speech disabilities was allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated by her father.

He was arrested after DNA testing confirmed that he is the biological father of the foetus. The case, which came to light in September last year, has led to multiple arrests. Police had earlier taken into custody another man and detained a 17-year-old boy, both of whom the woman identified as her assailants.

Investigators have said they are continuing to probe the possible involvement of others, highlighting the gravity and complexity of the crime.

What Happend?

In September 2025, the woman told her grandmother she was experiencing discomfort in her stomach. Communicating through hand gestures, she described the sensation as feeling like “insects crawling” inside her abdomen.

She was later admitted to the hospital, where a medical examination revealed that she was five months pregnant. The hospital authorities alerted the police.

According to officials, the investigation was initially hindered by communication challenges, as the woman was unable and reluctant to give a statement.

Police then questioned her father, who brushed aside allegations of sexual abuse and failed to account for how his daughter had become pregnant. He also declined to register a complaint.

DNA Test Confirms Father as Accused in Mumbai Rape Case

Based on the details shared by the woman, police arrested two individuals- a second man and a minor boy. Investigators also collected blood and DNA samples from 17 suspects, including the father, and compared them with the foetus’s genetic profile to identify the perpetrator.

The forensic report, received on January 27, showed only one positive match, confirming the father’s involvement. Police said the assault is believed to have occurred between March and September 21 last year.

An official case was registered on September 22, and the father was subsequently taken into custody after the DNA test results established his link to the pregnancy.

