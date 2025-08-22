LIVE TV
Home > India > Days After Attack, Man Creates Chaos At Rekha Gupta's Event, Detained

A man on Friday created a disturbance outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after an alleged attack on her during a public hearing (Jan Sunwai). Police detained the man.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 22, 2025 15:05:49 IST

A man on Friday created a disturbance outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after an alleged attack on her during a public hearing (Jan Sunwai). Police detained the man.

The man has been identified as Praveen Sharma, who hails from Ajeet Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi. Police said that he runs a cable TV business and claims to have been a BJP worker for the last 40 years.

“Sharma reportedly wanted his voice to reach the Chief Minister, “a police official added.

During an event, he was behind the barricades and was immediately caught and removed by the police. No security was breached, the police official added.

The recent incident came days after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public meeting organised at her Civil Lines residence in the national capital.

Delhi Police said, “The accused is identifying himself as Rajesh Khimji and says that he belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat. It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate. His documents are being verified.”

News agency ANI has released the image of the individual who allegedly attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The picture has been verified by official sources, it said.

After the incident, the Central Government decided to provide Gupta a ‘Z’ category security. Her security team will be drawn from the VIP protection arm of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Tags: delhi cmRekha Gupta

