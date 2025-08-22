LIVE TV
Home > India > Bangladeshi Border Guard Detained After Crossing Into Tripura, BSF On High Alert

Bangladeshi Border Guard Detained After Crossing Into Tripura, BSF On High Alert

In Tripura’s Sepahijala district, BSF apprehended an armed Bangladeshi border guard who intruded 100m into Indian territory, while another fled. The jawan is being interrogated, and BSF-BGB officials will hold a flag meeting to resolve the issue.

Bangladeshi Guard Caught Crossing Into India; Security Tensions Rise in Tripura.(ANI Photo)
Bangladeshi Guard Caught Crossing Into India; Security Tensions Rise in Tripura.(ANI Photo)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: August 22, 2025 14:35:01 IST

In a dramatic incident along the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended an armed Bangladeshi border guard who allegedly crossed into Indian territory with ill intentions.

According to BSF sources, the incident occurred in the afternoon at Kamthana village under Madhupur police station in Sepahijala district of Tripura. The apprehended trooper has been identified as Mohammad Miraj Islam, a jawan of the 60th battalion of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), posted at Madla in Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh.

Officials on condition of anonymity said Miraj, along with another BGB jawan, intruded nearly 100 meters inside Indian territory through border gate No. 136-137 and ventured into a tea garden. Alert BSF personnel noticed the movement and rushed to the spot, managing to capture Miraj, while the other intruder escaped back across the border.

At present, the detained BGB jawan is being interrogated at the Kamthana BSF camp. “He was armed and his intentions are being verified,” the BSF official said.

Meanwhile, telephonic communication has already taken place between commandants of BSF and BGB, and the matter is likely to be resolved through a flag meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The unusual breach has heightened security concerns along the sensitive Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, which is often vulnerable to smuggling and illegal crossings.

Tags: Bangladeshi Border GuardBSF

Bangladeshi Border Guard Detained After Crossing Into Tripura, BSF On High Alert

