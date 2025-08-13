BSF Launches Combing Operation To Trace Bangladeshi Miscreants In Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier launched a joint combing operation in the Majersora-Hathinala forest area following infiltration by Bangladeshi miscreants.

The operation was launched in coordination with Meghalaya Police and over 200 local villagers in the Bagli area of Southwest Khasi Hills district.

Joint Operation Was Launched On August 8

According to a release on August 8, 2025, an armed gang of eight to nine intruders illegally entered Indian territory, who allegedly stabbed and injured one civilian in Rongdangai village.

The release stated that from August 9 to 11, 2025, joint action by BSF and Meghalaya Police was launched which led to the arrest of four suspects in the initial phase and the recovery of a Bangladesh Police identity card.

So far, six miscreants have been apprehended. One of them, identified as Akram from Sherpur, Bangladesh, was captured by villagers but later succumbed to injuries during treatment, the release said.

On August 12, BSF troops supported by K9 teams, Meghalaya Police and village Defence Parties sealed all escape routes and recovered one intact suspected country-made explosive.

Inspector General BSF Meghalaya Frontier, OP Upadhyay, is personally supervising the operation and has commended the exemplary courage and cooperation of the troops and civilians.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: “India Has Not Caved In To US Pressure In Trade Talks “: Former Diplomat Vikas Swarup