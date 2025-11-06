LIVE TV
Delhi AQI Update: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog, AQI Remains In Poor Category

Delhi AQI Update: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog, AQI Remains In Poor Category

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Thursday as air quality dipped into the ‘Poor’ category across several areas. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 287 at ITO and 230 at Kartavya Path. Dense haze also covered the High Court and Dhaula Kuan regions, reducing visibility and affecting morning traffic movement.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 6, 2025 08:21:08 IST

The National Capital – Delhi is wakes up under thick blancket of smog, and the air quality remains in the poor category. Several visuals from across Delhi shows thick layer of pollution- according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in the ITO area stood at 287, indicating poor air quality. The thick smog reduced visibility and affected early morning traffic movement. 

Officials from the CPCB recorded similar conditions across nearby monitoring stations, showing a steady rise in pollution levels over the past few days.

Hazy Skies Around High Court and Kartavya Path

The capital woke up to a hazy morning as pollution levels remained high across central Delhi. Visuals from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) monitoring board near the High Court showed a steady increase in AQI levels. Kartavya Path also witnessed thick smog early in the morning, covering nearby buildings and monuments. As per CPCB data, the AQI at Kartavya Path stood at 230, falling under the ‘Poor’ category. The poor air quality persisted through the morning hours, with residents experiencing reduced visibility while commuting in the central parts of the city.

Air Quality Worsens in Dhaula Kuan and Surrounding Areas

A dense layer of smog spread over the Dhaula Kuan area on Thursday morning, adding to the citywide pollution concerns. The CPCB recorded a sharp drop in visibility as vehicles moved slowly through the thick haze. The air quality in Dhaula Kuan remained in the ‘Poor’ range, similar to other central and southern Delhi areas.

Traffic police deployed additional personnel to manage slow-moving vehicles on key routes. The CPCB and DPCC teams continued to monitor AQI levels in real-time to track pollution sources and identify areas showing rapid deterioration.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 8:21 AM IST
