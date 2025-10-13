LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station AQI Delhi AQI china donald trump St Peters Basilica Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war Jaystreazy Bardhaman station
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15

Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15

Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday due to steady winds and light rain, bringing the average AQI down to 167 from 199 a day earlier. However, forecasts suggest that pollution levels may rise again and slip into the “poor” category by October 15.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 13, 2025 05:40:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15

In the latest development, Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday after nearly slipping into the “poor” category a day earlier. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 167, which falls under the “moderate” category, compared to 199 recorded on Saturday.

The improvement came due to consistent winds blowing at speeds between 10 and 15 km per hour, dispersing pollutants across the National Capital Region. However, environmental officials have warned that the relief may be short-lived, with pollution levels likely to rise again in the coming days.

Stubble Burning Share Slightly Rises

Despite the overall improvement in AQI, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s total pollution slightly rose to 0.8% on Sunday from 0.4% a day earlier, according to the Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS).

The Early Warning System (EWS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences predicted that Delhi’s air quality would remain in the “moderate” range between October 13 and 14 but could deteriorate to “poor” by October 15. Officials further added that this “poor” phase may continue for nearly a week due to meteorological conditions and regional emissions.

Delhi Records 123 Days Of Cleaner Air

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city last recorded “poor” air on June 11, with an AQI of 245. Since then, Delhi has experienced 123 consecutive days of cleaner air, which included 77 “satisfactory” and 46 “moderate” days.

The CPCB classifies air quality between 0–50 as “good,” 51–100 “satisfactory,” 101–200 “moderate,” 201–300 “poor,” 301–400 “very poor,” and 401–500 as “severe.” However, experts caution that air quality typically worsens in October due to the withdrawal of the monsoon, lower wind speeds, and the onset of stubble burning in nearby states.

Transport Major Contributor To Delhi’s PM 2.5

The Decision Support System (DSS) estimated that emissions from Delhi’s transport sector accounted for 19.8% of PM 2.5 pollution on Sunday, making it the highest contributor. This was followed by emissions from Sonipat (9.2%) and Jhajjar (5.1%). Stubble burning contributed 0.8% on Sunday, with a similar trend expected for Monday.

Data further revealed that the number of farm fires this year has been significantly lower compared to 2023. Between September 15 and October 11, Punjab recorded 116 farm fires against 533 during the same period last year, while Haryana recorded 11 against 280 in 2023.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Sunday was 31.5°C, around three degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 19.6°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that cool northwesterly winds would keep minimum temperatures between 18°C and 20°C until Tuesday, while the maximum may rise slightly by midweek, reaching around 34°C by Wednesday.

Government Highlights Progress On Air Quality

Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared CPCB data, highlighting that the Capital has already recorded 199 days of AQI below 200 this year. He stated that this figure is nearly double the 110 days recorded in 2016, indicating progress in pollution control efforts. 

Must Read: Air India’s Dreamliners Face Fresh Safety Scrutiny After Repeated Technical Incidents

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi AQIdelhi weatherhome-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Will Congress Finalise Seat Sharing Talks Tomorrow After Meet With RJD Leaders For Bihar
Air India’s Dreamliners Face Fresh Safety Scrutiny After Repeated Technical Incidents
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH
Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

LATEST NEWS

Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15
Why Did Donald Trump Impose 100% Tariff On China? Explained
BRIEF-Biotron Requests Trading Halt Pending Material Acquisition, Capital Raising Announcement
‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release
UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to acquire Australia's RPMGlobal for $728 million
Man Urinates Amid Mass On Altar Of Confession At St. Peter’s Basilica In Vatican City
Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports
Plane Crash In Fort Worth Near Texas Airport, Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire, Watch
‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
DME Non Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15
Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15
Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15
Delhi AQI Update: Winds And Rain Improves Air Quality, May Turn Poor By October 15

QUICK LINKS