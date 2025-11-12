Delhi Blast: Suspects Planned A Massive Attack On Republic Day At Red Fort After Recce, Reveal Investigators- Sources

Delhi Blast Twist: Suspects Eyed Red Fort for Republic Day Attack, Say Sources

BIG BREKAING: In a chilling revelation that has sent shockwaves through the capital is, investigators have uncovered that the suspects in the recent Delhi blast had bigger plans, they were allegedly planning something far more sinister.

According to sources, the major key accused Muzammil confessed big ideas of these terrorists, during interrogation that he and his associate, Umar, had conducted a detailed recce of the Red Fort, the very monument from which the Prime Minister addresses the nation every Independence Day.

Security agencies that are deplyed and are investigating now believe the duo was plotting an attack around January 26, with aim to strike at the monument, one of India’s most symbolic and heavily guarded sites.

According to the Data recovered from Muzammil’s phone has reportedly given big clues, reconnaissance footage, messages, and route maps around the Red Fort area.

Officials fear the blast near the metro station may have been a “trial run” for a much larger assault and bigger attack. The investigation has since been intensified, with multiple agencies on high alert.