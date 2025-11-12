LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast: Suspects Planned A Massive Attack On Republic Day At Red Fort After Recce, Reveal Investigators- Sources

Delhi Blast: Investigators reveal a chilling twist in the Delhi Blast case - suspects Muzammil and Umar recced the Red Fort, possibly plotting a major Republic Day attack. Security agencies are now on high alert.

Delhi Blast(Image Credit: ANI)
Delhi Blast(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 12, 2025 11:26:12 IST

BIG BREKAING: In a chilling revelation that has sent shockwaves through the capital is, investigators have uncovered that the suspects in the recent Delhi blast had bigger plans, they were allegedly planning something far more sinister.

According to sources, the major key accused Muzammil confessed big ideas of these terrorists, during interrogation that he and his associate, Umar, had conducted a detailed recce of the Red Fort, the very monument from which the Prime Minister addresses the nation every Independence Day.

Security agencies that are deplyed and are investigating now believe the duo was plotting an attack around January 26, with aim to strike at the monument, one of India’s most symbolic and heavily guarded sites.

According to the Data recovered from Muzammil’s phone has reportedly given big clues, reconnaissance footage, messages, and route maps around the Red Fort area.

Officials fear the blast near the metro station may have been a “trial run” for a much larger assault and bigger attack. The investigation has since been intensified, with multiple agencies on high alert.

Delhi Blast Update

The hinious act of terrorism, the Delhi blast near the Red Fort has left the national capital in shock. The powerful explosion ripped through the area near the Red Fort Metro Station, killed nine people and injuring several others. 

All The eyewitnesses reported a deafening sound followed by flames engulfing nearby vehicles, and a wave of panic across the crowded streets.

Immediatly emergency teams and bomb disposal units rushed to the spot, cordoning off the area as forensic experts collected evidence. Initial investigations suggest the use of an improvised explosive device (IED), though officials are yet to confirm the source and motive. 

The blast’s proximity to the Red Fort, a high-security and historically significant zone, has raised serious security concerns. Authorities have intensified checks across Delhi, with police deploying extra forces in sensitive areas.

The explosion marks one of the most disturbing security incidents in recent times, prompting a high-level investigation into possible terror links.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:57 AM IST
