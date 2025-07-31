Delhi Breaks 10-Year Record With Cleanest July Air, Despite Heavy Rains

Delhi experienced a heavy spell of rain on Wednesday, and more expected in the coming days according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, despite the downpour, July 2025 has turned out to be the cleanest in terms of air quality in the last decade.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) for July 2025 stood at 79, the best in ten years. In comparison, July’s AQI in previous years was significantly higher 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, and 110 in 2021, among others. At 4 pm on Wednesday, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 66, which falls in the satisfactory category.

VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from India Gate area. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#Delhi pic.twitter.com/QGeqLnzHdG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2025

The city received 15 mm of rainfall at its Safdarjung station between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Other areas also saw varied rainfall 28.3 mm in Palam, 7.7 mm at Lodhi Road, and 1.6 mm in Aya Nagar. Rainfall was reported across south, southeast, and central Delhi.

The IMD reported that light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is expected to continue at least until August 3. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C and a minimum of 25.8°C.

It’s been an exceptionally wet July. While Delhi had a total of 235.2 mm of rain in July, the normal July value is only 209.7mm, the IMD confirmed. Since the start of the monsoon period in late June, the city received a total of 337.2 mm of rain, surpassing the average seasonal value of 270.1 mm.

July had a total of 13 rainy days as well. The highest maximum was 37.5°C on July 27 and the lowest minimum was 22.9°C on July 7.

The continuous rain has alleviated heat, but officials are reminding residents to remain aware of the weather systems in the forecast. With cleaner air and rain still on the way, Delhi has had one of its finest monsoon seasons in years.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR Soon, Cloudburst Alert In Himachal Pradesh