Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR Soon, Cloudburst Alert In Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and the surrounding NCR region for Wednesday. Officials said intense rainfall will continue through the day, following Tuesday’s heavy showers that caused waterlogging and traffic problems in many areas. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely. While the rainfall brought temporary relief from the ongoing heatwave, several key roads remained flooded, affecting daily commutes. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious and avoid waterlogged areas as the rainfall may intensify throughout the day across the national capital region.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Eastern and Western Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh. Eastern districts such as Deoria, Gorakhpur, and Basti are on alert for intense showers, while in western UP, Moradabad and Rampur may also receive heavy rain. Lucknow is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall. The weather office has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Agra, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. Many other districts, including Kanpur, Fatehpur, Saharanpur, Aligarh, and Unnao, are expected to receive significant rainfall. Gusty winds up to 40 km/h may also accompany the showers in over 30 districts.

Rain Lashes Other States Including Maharashtra and Rajasthan

Besides Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, several other Indian states have reported significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. These include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The IMD confirmed that parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, eastern Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh also received intense showers. Forecasts suggest heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in eastern Rajasthan and parts of western Madhya Pradesh. Rainfall activity is also likely to spread to Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD has asked local authorities in these regions to remain on high alert.

Cloudburst Risk in Himachal and Uttarakhand, IMD Issues Alert

The IMD has raised an alert for possible cloudbursts in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to expected heavy rainfall. Districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Manali, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Una in Himachal Pradesh are on high alert. In Uttarakhand, the warning covers Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar. These areas may experience torrential rain, increasing the risk of landslides and flash floods. Authorities have advised residents and tourists in the region to stay away from rivers, steep slopes, and landslide-prone areas during the ongoing weather event.

Widespread Showers Expected in Several Indian States

The IMD has predicted scattered to widespread rainfall in north, central, and parts of southern India today. Northern states like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will see more rain. Central regions, including Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, will also receive heavy rainfall. In the southern parts, light showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat. Ladakh may also receive isolated rainfall. The IMD stated that affected areas may see a drop in temperature by two to three degrees Celsius due to continued rainfall.

