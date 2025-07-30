Nitish Kumar Hikes Incentives For ASHA And Mamta Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday morning announced an increase in the incentive amounts for ASHA and Mamta workers. The announcement comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are expected in October or November 2025.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister said, “ASHA workers will now be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 1,000.

Similarly, Mamta workers will be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 600 per delivery instead of Rs 300.” He said these workers have significantly improved rural healthcare services in the state.

नवम्बर 2005 में सरकार बनने के बाद से हमलोगों ने स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को बेहतर बनाने के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर काम किया है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को बेहतर बनाने में आशा तथा ममता कार्यकर्ताओं ने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए तथा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 30, 2025

CM Highlights Contribution of Health Workers

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar acknowledged the role of ASHA and Mamta workers in rural health improvement. He said, “Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. ASHA and Mamta workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas.

Keeping this in mind and honoring the important contribution of ASHA and Mamta workers in strengthening health services in rural areas, a decision has been made to increase their honorarium.” He added the revised incentives would boost their morale and service quality.

Bihar Government Hikes Journalists’ Pension

On July 26, the Bihar government announced a hike in pensions for journalists under the Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme. Eligible journalists will now receive Rs 15,000 per month, up from Rs 6,000 earlier.

The state also revised the support for families of deceased pensioners. “In case of the death of the journalist availing the pension under the scheme, the wife of the deceased will be entitled to Rs 1,000 per month lifetime pension,” the announcement stated. Previously, such beneficiaries received Rs 3,000 per month. The new pension scheme will benefit retired journalists across Bihar.

Bihar CM Announces Free Electricity and Social Pensions

The Bihar Chief Minister also announced that households will receive free electricity up to 125 units per month. This scheme will take effect from August 1, 2025. Consumers will see the change reflected in their July electricity bills.

Nitish Kumar also declared an increase in social welfare pensions. Monthly pensions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and widows will rise from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. These welfare measures aim to provide direct economic relief to vulnerable sections and improve living standards across the state, according to the government.

Government Plans 1 Crore Jobs and Safai Karmachari Commission

Nitish Kumar announced the creation of 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities over the next five years. He also confirmed the formation of a ‘Safai Karmachari Commission’ to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, and social upliftment of sanitation workers in Bihar.

The commission will focus on improving the working and living conditions of these essential workers. The Chief Minister said these steps reflect his government’s commitment to employment generation and inclusive growth. These announcements come at a time when the state prepares for its next assembly election later this year.

Bihar Assembly Elections Scheduled for October–November 2025

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections for all 243 seats are scheduled for October or November 2025. In the last election held in 2020, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

In August 2022, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) broke ties with the NDA and formed a new government with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, in January 2024, JD(U) exited the Mahagathbandhan and once again joined hands with the BJP-led NDA to form the current government. These new welfare schemes are being announced in the lead-up to the polls.

