What Were The Key Questions Raised By The Opposition In Lok Sabha On Operation Sindoor? Key Details Here

The 2 day long – 32 hours discussion on Operation Sindoor ends in Lok Sabha late night yesterday. The discussion ended with PM Modi addressing in Lok Sabha. From ceasefire doubts to foreign policy concerns, opposition leaders grilled the government over political and strategic choices made during and after Operation Sindoor.

During a charged Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, the Opposition mounted a coordinated and pointed attack on the government, raising sharp questions about the military operation’s aftermath, diplomatic consequences, and political strategy. While lauding the Indian Armed Forces for their professionalism and courage, the Opposition reserved strong criticism for what they termed as the government’s “silent surrender” in the international arena.

Here are the key issues and questions raised during the debate:

1. Why Did India Agree to a Ceasefire?

Opposition members repeatedly asked: “If the operation was such a grand success, why did it end in a ceasefire instead of a surrender?”

Several MPs, including senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, drew historical comparisons with the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which ended with a surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani troops. Chidambaram noted:

“The people of India understand the difference between a ceasefire and a surrender. This ceasefire raises questions about strategic intent.”

2. Where Was the Political Will Post-Operation?

While the military received widespread praise, MPs questioned the political leadership’s preparedness and response.

“Our soldiers acted with bravery, but where was the political roadmap to consolidate gains?” asked a senior Opposition leader.

The concern was whether the government had a long-term strategic plan to follow up on military success diplomatically and economically.

Why Was the Announcement of Ceasefire Made by Trump First?

A major point of contention was the timing and source of the ceasefire announcement.

Chidambaram highlighted that the DGMO spoke at 3:30 PM on May 10, but former US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire at 5:35 PM, even before any Indian minister.

“Why did the Prime Minister not rebut this? Why did India allow a foreign leader to take diplomatic credit?” he asked.

4. Has India Lost Support from Its Neighbours?

Opposition leaders questioned the government’s foreign outreach strategy, pointing out that no neighbouring country explicitly condemned Pakistan for the terror attacks.

“Why was a global delegation sent everywhere except to India’s neighbours?” one MP asked.

There was concern that India’s regional influence has waned, with neighbours choosing neutrality or silence over support.

5. Why Was There No Protest on US Actions?

The government was accused of remaining silent on several unfriendly actions by the United States:

Indian nationals being handcuffed.

Suspension of student visa interviews.

High import tariffs on Indian goods.

US support to IMF and ADB loans to Pakistan, even as India was part of the approving committees. “Was there even a formal note of protest from our foreign ministry?” asked a Congress MP. “Our silence sends the wrong message globally.”

6. Why Didn’t Any Country Publicly Shame Pakistan?

“Everyone condemned terrorism, but no one blamed Pakistan,” an MP said.

The Opposition called this a major diplomatic failure, especially after the scale of the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s global outreach campaign.

7. Why Was Pakistan Not Publicly Named and Shamed?

Opposition MPs noted that while global powers condemned terrorism in general, none of them explicitly named Pakistan. “Isn’t this a diplomatic failure? Shouldn’t the government have ensured that Pakistan was internationally isolated after such a major attack?” one MP questioned.

8. “Where Are the Terrorists?” Sule Demands Clarity on Operation Sindoor

On Operation Sindoor, Sule raised pointed questions about its outcome. She emphasized that celebrating its success was premature. “Until the four terrorists are found, justice is not done. We owe it to the families. Just like a report was made post-Kargil under Atal ji, a detailed report on Operation Sindoor must be published,” she demanded.

9. Priyanka Gandhi Questions The Absence Of Security

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticised the central government during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, raising serious concerns over the absence of security personnel in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam an area that witnesses a high influx of tourists daily. She questioned how such a sensitive location could be left unguarded despite clear patterns of threat. Highlighting what she termed as a grave intelligence failure, Priyanka asked, “Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan?” Her remarks underscored the opposition’s demand for greater accountability on national security.

