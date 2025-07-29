‘Nimbo Mirchi Lagakar Unki Puja…’: Akhilesh Yadav Roasts Rafale In Lok Sabha, Watch

On the second day of a 16 hour long discussion in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, raised several pointed questions against the central government in Lok Sabha, questioning both internal intelligence capabilities and national security at the borders.

Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday?

Referring to the recent encounter in Operation Mahadev linked to Operation Sindoor, he asked, “Why did the encounter take place only yesterday? If the government claims to have such strong technical and intelligence systems, then why was the RDX-laden vehicle used in the Pulwama attack not intercepted in time?”

Speaking in the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, SP MP Akhilesh Yadav says, “What was the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire? We were hoping the government itself would have announced it. But since they have deep friendships, the government asked… pic.twitter.com/ovUVvQrSvH — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

He further criticised the government’s handling of territorial matters, demanding a clear explanation about India’s control over strategic areas. “When the BJP came to power, what was India’s territory, and what is it now? Does the government have answers about Pangong Lake, Galwan Valley, and Rezang La?” he asked.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Nimbo – Mirchi Jibe

While stating that his party stands firmly against war, Akhilesh emphasised the importance of maintaining peace at the borders. However, he questioned the government’s messaging around India’s military capabilities. “This fight was with China. The government says our forces fought bravely, and we agree. But I want to know—those top-class fighter aircraft that were worshipped with lemons and chillies, how many actually took off?”

This lemmon- chilli jibe was reffered to the Rafake fighter jets used in the operation sindoor to destroy the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to Pahalgam attack on 22 April, 2025.

Akhilesh’s remarks sparked reactions across party lines, as he challenged the BJP-led government’s handling of both internal security and foreign threats.

