Home > India > Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule

Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule

Amit Shah criticised the Congress for allowing key terrorists to escape during its rule, naming Dawood Ibrahim, Syed Salahuddin, and Tiger Memon among others. He said, “Sena ne jawab de diya, ab Rahul Gandhi jawab de,” holding Congress responsible for past inaction on terrorism.

Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK
Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 29, 2025 15:09:00 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha, attributed the existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the decisions made by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He said, “I want to tell the House some history. In 1948, our forces were in a decisive position. Sardar Patel kept urging action, but Jawaharlal Nehru unilaterally declared a ceasefire. I say with full responsibility – if PoK exists today, it is because of that ceasefire.” Shah also pointed out that in 1960, despite India’s stronger position over the Indus waters, Nehru agreed to give 80% of India’s water share to Pakistan.

He added, “Sardar Patel had opposed this too and shut the doors when Nehru was about to announce the agreement.”

Congress’s Criticism Countered With Army’s Response

Shah responded strongly to the Congress party’s questions following the Bhaisaran terror attack. He said, “Yesterday, Congress asked loudly who is responsible for the Bhaisaran attack. They asked if the Home Minister would take responsibility. But our forces responded – the Army struck, CRPF struck – so now neither do I need to respond, nor do they have any right to question me.”

List of Terrorists Who Escaped Under Congress Regimes

Shah listed key terrorists who fled India under past Congress governments.

  • Dawood Ibrahim (1986) – During Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure

  • Syed Salahuddin (1993), Tiger Memon (1993), Anis Ibrahim Kashkar (1993) – Congress rule

  • Riyaz Bhatkal (2007)

  • Iqbal Bhatkal (2010)

  • Neeraj Shadab Beg (2009)

Shah declared, “They asked for an answer from me, our forces have given it. Now Rahul Gandhi must respond to the country.”

Sharp Decline in Terror Incidents Under Modi Government

Highlighting statistics, Shah compared the Congress-led UPA rule (2004–2014) with the NDA period (2015–2025).

  • 2004–2014 (UPA era):

    • Terror incidents: 7,217

    • Stone pelting cases: 2,656

    • Hartals/strikes: 132

    • Civilian deaths: 112

  • 2015–2025 (NDA era):

    • Terror incidents reduced by 70% to 2,150

    • In 2024, zero terror incidents were reported

    • No organised hartals or strikes for the past 3 years

Shah concluded by stating that the drastic reduction in violence is a result of the strong security policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Amit Shah Slams Ex Home Minister P Chidambaram: 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised former Home Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the Lok Sabha for questioning the origin of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Amit Shah said, “Our ex-Home Minister P. Chidambaram asked what proof we have that the terrorists came from Pakistan. And he raised this question just before a discussion in Parliament. What message is he trying to send?

What will he gain by defending Pakistan?” Shah presented concrete evidence, including Pakistani voter IDs and rifles recovered from the encounter site, stating, “We have proof. Two of the terrorists had Pakistani voter numbers, and we have the weapons too.” He added, “If they say these men weren’t from Pakistan, then Chidambaram is effectively giving a clean chit to Pakistan. The entire Indian Parliament went abroad to expose Pakistan’s role, and now a senior Congress leader asks for proof?”

Shah concluded by asserting that had Chidambaram asked for the evidence, he would have provided it, adding, “You won’t be able to escape accountability this time.”

Must Read: Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack Were Pakistani: Amit Shah Presents Proof

Tags: amit shahLok Sabha LIVEoperation sindoorPOK

RELATED News

Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday Only? Akhilesh Yadav Questions On The Coincidence Of Pahalgam Encounter A Day Ahead of Parliament Sesson
Who Is Veena Paswan? The Little-Known AJVD Candidate Who Is Contesting From Pipra SC, Forfeited Her Deposit In 2005 Elections
‘Nimbo Mirchi Lagakar Unki Puja…’: Akhilesh Yadav Roasts Rafale In Lok Sabha, Watch
India’s College Enrolment To Double In 10 Years: AICTE Chairman Prof. T. G. Sitharam Highlights GER Surge From 1% To 29% At Manav Rachna
Who Is Janardan Pandit? A Glimpse Into The 2024 ABJS Candidate’s Journey From Parbatta

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Gambhir’s Fiery Response to The Oval Pitch Curator: ‘F*** Off, Go Report Whatever You Want…’ – Video Inside
Blue Jays Face Uncertainty as George Springer Injury Clouds Trade Deadline Plans
Kamlesh Kant Chaudhary
Aditya Infotech IPO Opens Today: Can This Tech Firm Be The Most Underrated Market Debut?
Top Israeli Ministers Condemn Netherlands’ Decision to Ban Their Entry
Boss Lets Staff Take 30-Min ‘Masturbation Breaks’ Every Day, Says It Boosts Mood, Focus And Creativity
Deion Sanders Sparks Dating Rumors with Karrueche Tran Amid Cancer Recovery Reveal
Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA
Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?
Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler
Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule
Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule
Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule
Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?