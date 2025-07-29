Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha, attributed the existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the decisions made by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He said, “I want to tell the House some history. In 1948, our forces were in a decisive position. Sardar Patel kept urging action, but Jawaharlal Nehru unilaterally declared a ceasefire. I say with full responsibility – if PoK exists today, it is because of that ceasefire.” Shah also pointed out that in 1960, despite India’s stronger position over the Indus waters, Nehru agreed to give 80% of India’s water share to Pakistan.

He added, “Sardar Patel had opposed this too and shut the doors when Nehru was about to announce the agreement.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Special Discussion on India’s strong, successful and decisive ‘Operation Sindoor’. https://t.co/uMPdAYiwU6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2025

Congress’s Criticism Countered With Army’s Response

Shah responded strongly to the Congress party’s questions following the Bhaisaran terror attack. He said, “Yesterday, Congress asked loudly who is responsible for the Bhaisaran attack. They asked if the Home Minister would take responsibility. But our forces responded – the Army struck, CRPF struck – so now neither do I need to respond, nor do they have any right to question me.”

List of Terrorists Who Escaped Under Congress Regimes

Shah listed key terrorists who fled India under past Congress governments.

Dawood Ibrahim (1986) – During Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure

Syed Salahuddin (1993), Tiger Memon (1993), Anis Ibrahim Kashkar (1993) – Congress rule

Riyaz Bhatkal (2007)

Iqbal Bhatkal (2010)

Neeraj Shadab Beg (2009)

Shah declared, “They asked for an answer from me, our forces have given it. Now Rahul Gandhi must respond to the country.”

Sharp Decline in Terror Incidents Under Modi Government

Highlighting statistics, Shah compared the Congress-led UPA rule (2004–2014) with the NDA period (2015–2025).

2004–2014 (UPA era): Terror incidents: 7,217 Stone pelting cases: 2,656 Hartals/strikes: 132 Civilian deaths: 112

2015–2025 (NDA era): Terror incidents reduced by 70% to 2,150 In 2024, zero terror incidents were reported No organised hartals or strikes for the past 3 years



Shah concluded by stating that the drastic reduction in violence is a result of the strong security policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Amit Shah Slams Ex Home Minister P Chidambaram:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised former Home Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the Lok Sabha for questioning the origin of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Amit Shah said, “Our ex-Home Minister P. Chidambaram asked what proof we have that the terrorists came from Pakistan. And he raised this question just before a discussion in Parliament. What message is he trying to send?

What will he gain by defending Pakistan?” Shah presented concrete evidence, including Pakistani voter IDs and rifles recovered from the encounter site, stating, “We have proof. Two of the terrorists had Pakistani voter numbers, and we have the weapons too.” He added, “If they say these men weren’t from Pakistan, then Chidambaram is effectively giving a clean chit to Pakistan. The entire Indian Parliament went abroad to expose Pakistan’s role, and now a senior Congress leader asks for proof?”

Shah concluded by asserting that had Chidambaram asked for the evidence, he would have provided it, adding, “You won’t be able to escape accountability this time.”

