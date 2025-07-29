Home > India > Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack Were Pakistani: Amit Shah Presents Proof

Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed in Lok Sabha that all three terrorists behind the Pahalgam massacre were Pakistani nationals. He presented forensic and documentary proof, including Pakistani voter IDs and ballistic matches of seized rifles.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 29, 2025 14:08:07 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that all three terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam attack were Pakistani nationals. During his address, Shah revealed that security forces had recovered voter IDs of two of the terrorists from Pakistan. “We have concrete proof that the terrorists were from Pakistan. Two had Pakistani voter numbers, and we also seized their weapons,” he said.

He added that former Home Minister P. Chidambaram had questioned the origin of the terrorists just before the Parliament debate. Shah asked, “What is Chidambaram trying to say? What will he gain by protecting Pakistan?” He further stated, “If he wanted proof, he could have asked me. I would have given it. But you won’t escape now.”

Forensic match confirms weapons used in Pahalgam attack

Amit Shah detailed the forensic investigation that linked the seized weapons to the Pahalgam killings. The security forces recovered three rifles — one American M9 and two AK-47s — from the terrorists. These rifles were sent to Chandigarh for ballistic testing. Experts fired the guns and matched the empty cartridges with those found at the Pahalgam massacre site. “Two bullet shells matched perfectly. The barrel marks and ejection patterns also confirmed that these were the same weapons used to kill our innocent citizens,” Shah stated.

The Home Minister called the report “100% accurate” and said six scientists had verified the findings.

Chidambaram accused of defending Pakistan

Amit Shah directly questioned Congress MP P. Chidambaram for demanding proof of Pakistani involvement. He accused the former Home Minister of indirectly giving a clean chit to Pakistan. “When the entire Indian government, including the opposition, was exposing Pakistan on the global stage, Chidambaram asked what proof we had. This is shocking,” Shah said in Parliament.

He also pointed out the timing of Chidambaram’s remarks, stating, “He raised doubts right before a crucial discussion in the House. What message does this send?”

Security agencies tracked, identified, and eliminated the terrorists

Operation Mahadev, launched after the Pahalgam attack, resulted in the killing of the three Pakistani terrorists. Suleiman, an LeT commander, along with Zibran and Abu Hamza, were neutralised by a joint operation of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police. Shah confirmed that Suleiman was directly involved in the Pahalgam and Gagargir attacks. “Our agencies had solid proof of his role,” he said.

According to Shah, inputs came from over 3,000 interrogations and sketches helped identify the terrorists. Locals who gave them shelter were arrested. Their testimony confirmed the terrorists entered from Bhaisaran on April 21 carrying AK-47s and M9 rifles.

Amit Shah assured Parliament that India’s security agencies had successfully traced and eliminated those behind the Pahalgam killings. “We should be proud of our Army, CRPF and J&K Police,” he said, adding that the country now had irrefutable proof that Pakistan was behind the attack.

