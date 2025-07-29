Home Minister Amit Shah Tears Into Former HM P Chidambaram’s Over Pakistan ‘Cleanchit’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticized former Home Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the Lok Sabha.

Shah reacted to Chidambaram’s statement questioning whether there was any proof that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre had come from Pakistan. “Our former Home Minister raised doubts a day before a Parliament discussion. What is Chidambaram trying to say? Why does he want to save Pakistan? What will he gain from it?” Shah asked while addressing the House.

🚨Amit Shah ji exposing P Chidambaram. “When Parliament was ready to discuss terrorism, Chidambaram stood up — not for India, but for Pakistan.” We had rifles. Chocolates. Even Pakistani voter IDs from the terrorists. Yet a former Home Minister asked: “What’s the proof they… pic.twitter.com/URKTNMlOOU — BALA (@erbmjha) July 29, 2025

Home Minister Claims Clear Evidence of Pakistani Links

Amit Shah informed Parliament that all three terrorists killed under Operation Mahadev were Pakistanis. “We have concrete proof. Out of the three, two had Pakistani voter ID numbers, which our agencies have verified. The rifles recovered from the site also confirm their origin,” Shah stated. He also pointed out that the weapons matched those used in the Pahalgam attack, based on forensic reports already conducted by Indian agencies.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader P Chidambaram’s statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan… Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending… pic.twitter.com/govXFoKFXC — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Shah Questions Chidambaram’s Intentions in Parliament

In a sharp remark, Shah said, “If Chidambaram claims they weren’t from Pakistan, does that mean he, a former Home Minister of India, is giving Pakistan a clean chit?” He reminded the House that the Indian government, along with Opposition leaders, had united to expose Pakistan’s role in global forums. “And yet, Chidambaram from the Congress asks in Parliament what proof we have? He could have asked me directly—I would have provided all the evidence,” Shah said, accusing the Congress of weakening India’s stand.

Continue Reading: How India Confirmed the Identity Of Pahalgam Terrorists, Killed In Operation Mahadev