Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Lauds ‘Tanvi The Great’, Calls It A Must Watch Movie For All Children

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauds Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great in Delhi. The movie is all set to release on July 18th 2025. CM Rekha called the movie heart touching and impactful. After the screening she said, “This theme is so successful in itself, so beautiful, that today, every child of the country, every child of the world, it is very important to watch this movie,” she said during the post-screening interaction with the press.

Delhi Government Plans Screenings for Children

CM Rekha Gupta expressed her intent to arrange screenings of Tanvi The Great for schoolchildren under the Delhi government.

#WATCH | On actor and director Anupam Kher’s upcoming film ‘Tanvi the Great’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, “I congratulate Anupam Kher for bringing this movie with a special theme for special children. Every moment of this movie was so heart-touching that I cannot describe it. The… pic.twitter.com/kaLn6i85Ii — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

“We would also like to show this movie to as many children as possible on behalf of the Delhi government, which is inspirational, heart-touching and has patriotism,” she said. Gupta highlighted the emotional depth of the story and its connection to children’s inner worlds. She also acknowledged the positive influence of the movie’s core theme, which aligns with values the administration wants to promote among young viewers across Delhi’s educational institutions.

CM Congratulates Anupam Kher and Film Team

Rekha Gupta extended her congratulations to actor-director Anupam Kher and his entire team for creating a film with a meaningful and rare theme. “It is connected to the feelings of children, that side which the world cannot see. So, on such a special theme, to make this movie, I congratulate Anupamji, I congratulate his entire team. And for the success of this movie, many, many congratulations,” she said. The CM emphasized the uniqueness of the subject and commended the creative team for bringing a story to life that resonates with empathy, patriotism, and emotional awareness.

‘Tanvi The Great’ Receives Global and Military Recognition

Tanvi The Great stars debut actress Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role and features Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in prominent roles. The film addresses themes related to autism and the Indian Army. It has received widespread international acclaim at film festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. Additionally, the film earned standing ovations during special screenings at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune. The positive global reception has increased anticipation for its public release in India on July 18.

