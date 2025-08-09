Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Message To Women: ‘You Have To Fight’ – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

At the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta delivered a compelling message to women across the nation, centered on three pivotal principles for empowerment: creating one’s own space, staying connected to reality, and owning one’s knowledge, courage, and decision-making abilities.

When asked about the message she wishes to share with women across the nation, Rekha Gupta offered three powerful and practical directives.

1. “No one will give you space. You have to create space for yourself.”-

2. “Always stay connected to the ground. Always keep reality in mind.”

3. “It’s very important to understand and move with these three things so that no one can say, ‘You are a woman; you don’t understand things.’”

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: A ₹5100 Crore Commitment to Women

Delhi AM detailed the government’s flagship initiative, the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, designed to provide ₹2500 financial assistance to women from low-income families. “

Registration will start very soon,” she announced, noting that eligibility criteria have been finalized and a dedicated portal will facilitate applications and verifications.

“You Have to Fight”

Responding to whether her achievements came with or without struggle, CM Gupta was candid.

“You have to fight. You have to create space.” She elaborated, “When your line becomes bigger than others, you become visible. Once visible, no one can ignore you.”

“When your capability and quality stand out, no one can ignore you in that position.”

Rekha Gupta on Daily Tests and the Strength to Persevere

Asked about life’s toughest challenges, Gupta said, “Tests come daily. You have to give exams daily. You get marked daily.” She encouraged developing the courage to “stand strong in every situation, understand the problem, and find solutions.” This resilience, she affirmed, is a shared quality among women everywhere.

CM Gupta shared her experience meeting Prime Minister Modi after becoming Chief Minister.

“He gave me time, we discussed every topic,” she recalled. “Sometimes he spoke like a father, sometimes like a mother. When such a leader holds your finger and shows you the way, your confidence increases.”

She attributed her ability to work beyond her capabilities to the support and guidance from the Prime Minister.

Rekha Gupta’s Journey: From Student Activism To Delhi CM

Reflecting on her political journey, Gupta described it as “strange” and unplanned. Her engagement began in college with the student organization ABVP, where she fought for students’ interests.

“When you fight for a problem and it gets resolved, it feels good that what you do is fruitful and benefits hundreds of people,” she said, noting that the path gradually becomes clear when one contributes positively.

Addressing the perennial question on work-life balance, CM Gupta downplayed the uniqueness of her experience.

“Every woman in India manages all these,” she said, referring to managing home, family, work, and social responsibilities simultaneously. She added, “Every Indian woman finds happiness in this. She doesn’t feel this is a burden.”

Call for Cleanliness Drive

CM Gupta also discussed the month-long cleanliness campaign launched in Timarpur, aimed at freeing Delhi from garbage and dirt. “If you love your country and want to show it, you don’t always get a chance to go to borders or shoot enemies,” she said. “Patriotism is inside every person. Everyone, big or small, should start working for the country.”

The campaign, running from August 1 to 31, seeks active citizen participation to make Delhi cleaner, greener, and more beautiful.

CM Rekha Gupta in Education Reforms

On education, Gupta acknowledged that government schools in Delhi have not matched expectations, leading parents to prefer private schools.

“Government schools should get so much focus that their infrastructure improves and people want to admit their children,” she said. She highlighted plans for new schools and colleges and efforts to raise government education standards.

When asked about comments on Donald Trump, Gupta emphasized India’s growth and self-reliance.

“We are a country of 140 crore people,” she said. “If we work considering our population as an asset, no Donald Trump has the stature to look us in the eye.”

She recalled India’s vaccine leadership during the COVID pandemic and the shift from dependency to export strength in agriculture and industry.

“America should get this message,” she added.

Rapid-Fire With Rekha Gupta

In a light-hearted rapid-fire round, Gupta shared her favorite movies, citing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and 3 Idiots for their meaningful yet light-hearted narratives.

Her favorite actor: Amitabh Bachchan.

Favorite song: “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye.”

On personal advice she shared, urging to “stay down-to-earth, always keep smiling, never panic no matter how big or small the problem is.”

To her husband, she jokingly advised, “Do your own work.”

