Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

The Delhi Crime Branch arrested Tushar, an interstate narcotics supplier, who was involved in two significant NDPS Act cases. His arrest represents a major breakthrough in controlling a heroin supply chain that had been operating in the Delhi-NCR area. The heroin seized relating to the cases was worth in excess of ₹8 crores.

Intelligence Input Leads Police to Mahaveer Enclave

On November 21, the police received relevant intelligence that Tushar was hiding at Mahaveer Enclave, with the Crime Branch team led by Head Constables Pramod Kumar and Ravinder Singh observing him through technical means in Gali No. 5. A rapid response operation was implemented, and Tushar was arrested.

Tushar was already wanted in two distinct NDPS cases.

Age: 31

Address: Sanyog Vihar, Matiala

Proclaimed Offender in Two Distinct Cases

Case #1 – Incident Date: 11 February

FIR: 21/25/29 NDPS Act

Seizure: 258 grams of heroin

Investigated by: Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF)

Declared a proclaimed offender: July 2, 2025, by Special Judge Shivaji Anand (Rohini Courts).

Case #2: January 30, 2025

Another FIR under Sections 21/25/29 NDPS Act

Recovery: 512 grams of heroin

By Special Judge Puneet Pahwa (Karkardooma Courts), declared a proclaimed offender on October 17, 2025.

Tushar Confirmed as the Primary Supplier

This factor was established during investigations, and both cases of heroin recovered confirmed this had disturbed an established distribution supply route across Delhi and neighbouring states.

Crime Branch Teams Crack Interstate Drug Distribution Network

This arrest has not only put a proclaimed offender into custody, but it would also dismantle the required link associated with the interstate narcotics distribution chain. Police indicated that there also is further investigation to ascertain any additional syndicate members.

(inputs from ani)