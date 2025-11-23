LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

Delhi Crime Branch arrests a key interstate narcotics supplier, Tushar, linked to heroin worth over ₹8 crore. He was wanted in two major NDPS cases and declared a proclaimed offender before being caught in Mahaveer Enclave.

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure (image source-ani)
Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure (image source-ani)

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 13:14:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

The Delhi Crime Branch arrested Tushar, an interstate narcotics supplier, who was involved in two significant NDPS Act cases. His arrest represents a major breakthrough in controlling a heroin supply chain that had been operating in the Delhi-NCR area. The heroin seized relating to the cases was worth in excess of ₹8 crores.

Intelligence Input Leads Police to Mahaveer Enclave

On November 21, the police received relevant intelligence that Tushar was hiding at Mahaveer Enclave, with the Crime Branch team led by Head Constables Pramod Kumar and Ravinder Singh observing him through technical means in Gali No. 5. A rapid response operation was implemented, and Tushar was arrested.

Tushar was already wanted in two distinct NDPS cases.

Age: 31

Address: Sanyog Vihar, Matiala

Proclaimed Offender in Two Distinct Cases

Case #1 – Incident Date: 11 February

FIR: 21/25/29 NDPS Act

Seizure: 258 grams of heroin

Investigated by: Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF)

Declared a proclaimed offender: July 2, 2025, by Special Judge Shivaji Anand (Rohini Courts).

Case #2: January 30, 2025

Another FIR under Sections 21/25/29 NDPS Act

Recovery: 512 grams of heroin

By Special Judge Puneet Pahwa (Karkardooma Courts), declared a proclaimed offender on October 17, 2025. 

Tushar Confirmed as the Primary Supplier

This factor was established during investigations, and both cases of heroin recovered confirmed this had disturbed an established distribution supply route across Delhi and neighbouring states.

Crime Branch Teams Crack Interstate Drug Distribution Network

This arrest has not only put a proclaimed offender into custody, but it would also dismantle the required link associated with the interstate narcotics distribution chain. Police indicated that there also is further investigation to ascertain any additional syndicate members.

(inputs from ani)

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 1:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Crime Branch operationDelhi Crime BranchDelhi drug bustheroin recoveryinterstate drug networkMahaveer Enclave raidnarcotics supplier arrestNDPS Act caseTushar arrested

RELATED News

F**k Off, B*tch…’: Foreign DJ Alleges Harassment By Goa Police, Claims Cops Used Abusive Language During Night Patrolling

Maharashtra Tragedy: Former U-16 Footballer Found Hanging In Palghar Forest, Body Discovered Three Days After Suspected Suicide, Family Reveals, ‘He Was…’

Breastmilk NOT Safe For Babies? Latest Study Finds ‘Uranium’ In Samples From 6 Bihar Districts, Raises Health Concerns

161 Packets, 20 Kg Of Explosive Material, Found Near School In Uttarakhand, Security On High Alert After Delhi Blast

Delhi NCR Breathes TOXIC Air, AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas, Check Out The GRAP Measures

LATEST NEWS

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Nigeria Faces One Of Its Worst School Abductions As 315 Taken Hostage

Drunk Karnataka Auto Driver Shocks Police By Setting Himself On Fire During Routine Check, Here’s What Happened Next

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

Deepika Padukone’s Fan Wants To See Her In Another Rom-Com With Ex-Ranbir Kapoor, You Will Be Shocked To Know How She Reacted

Lakshya Sen Wins Australian Open After Thrilling Battle With Japan’s Yushi Tanaka, Ends Title Drought

‘Quick Solutions For Sexual Problems’: Bengaluru Techie Falls For Scam, Gets Cheated Of Rs 48 Lakh Over Seeking Treatment Only To End Up With Kidney Damage

Who Is Thanuja Puttaswamy? Age, Marital Status & Net Worth – All You Need to Know

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

What Is Mahesh Babu’s Net Worth? Varanasi Star Kicked Off His Acting Career At Age Four, Married This Actress Older Than Him, Delivered Several Flops Before Finally….

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure
Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure
Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure
Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

QUICK LINKS