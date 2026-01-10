LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband's Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

The case officers have already mentioned that they are going through every possible piece of evidence including CCTV and eyewitnesses in order to catch the criminals.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 10, 2026 15:30:22 IST

Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

Rachna Yadav’s murder, which was committed in full view of the public and with her being shot, has been discussed through police reports with startling details. The incident took place in the morning around eleven o’clock in the Shalimar Bagh area of northwest Delhi and led to police officers quickly responding since it was right next to their station. Rachna Yadav was named the victim who fell to unknown assailants while she was out of her house. The public’s and the authorities’ worries about their safety rose quickly because of how the attackers acted with such confidence and how they had carried out the crime openly. Delhi police have opened a murder investigation and are working on it with great intensity. They are going through the CCTV recordings from the nearby cameras, looking for any hints that could lead them to the suspects.

Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

The background of the case suggests that there is a connection to a previous murder, as Rachna’s husband was likewise shot dead in a similar case a few years ago. Rachna was fighting for justice in that case and even took it to the Supreme Court, where it was still pending. The police think that one or more of the accused, who are still fugitives in her husband’s murder, may be connected to her death, perhaps to frighten or hush up a crucial witness in the previous trial. Rachna’s daughter stated that her mother had been a witness in her father’s murder trial and had implicated the same criminals in her mother’s death. The investigators have not dismissed the motives but are considering old rivalries or attempts to block justice as possible angles.

Delhi Crime

The area around the incident has drastically increased the alarm level and the residents are very surprised that such a crime could be so openly committed. The case officers have already mentioned that they are going through every possible piece of evidence including CCTV and eyewitnesses in order to catch the criminals. The police have made it clear that they are under great pressure to arrest the murderers as such killings are a direct cause of the public’s feeling of discomfort and lack of security. This case is a perfect example of the kinds of problems violence crimes, hideaway suspects, not to speak of that the police have to solve and the possibility of very old criminal links and unresolved cases that might reappear.

Also Read: Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi crime newsDelhi crime news todayDelhi latest crime newsDelhi murder caseDelhi shooting incidentlatest crime newsRachna Yadav murder

Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review
Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review
Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review
Delhi Crime: Woman Pursuing Justice For Husband’s Murder Shot Dead Near Shalimar Bagh Police Station; CCTV Footage Under Review

QUICK LINKS