Delhi Elections 2025: Congress Names 26 More Candidates In Push For Assembly Victory

The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced a second set of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections that are eagerly expected, further strengthening its lineup as it plans to contest all 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. This new list, published on social media platform X, brings the total number of Congress contenders to 47.
The elections, which are scheduled to take place soon, are crucial for the party as it seeks to regain ground in the capital city after a period of setbacks.
Congress Intensifies Campaign For Delhi Assembly Elections
In a strategic move to strengthen its presence, Congress has named prominent personalities from diverse backgrounds, including former members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), signaling its commitment to challenge the AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls. Notably, the Congress has fielded Farhad Suri to contest against AAP leader Manish Sisodia from the Jangpura constituency.
A key highlight of the second list is the inclusion of former AAP MLAs Asim Khan and Devender Sehrawat, both of whom joined Congress on January 8, 2025. Khan will represent the party in Matia Mahal, while Sehrawat will contest from Bijwasan. Their addition is expected to boost Congress’s appeal, particularly in constituencies where they have a strong political base.
Congress Candidates for Delhi Assembly: Complete List of Constituencies and Contestants
These candidates have been nominated by Congress to contest the elections of different constituencies of Delhi:
- Rithala – Sushant Mishra
- Mangol Puri (SC) – Hanuman Chauhan
- Shakur Basti – Satish Luthra
- Tri Nagar – Satender Sharma
- Matia Mahal – Asim Ahmed Khan
- Moti Nagar – Rajender Namdhari
- Madipur (SC) – J.P. Panwar
- Rajouri Garden – Dharmpal Chandela
- Uttam Nagar – Mukesh Sharma
- Matiala – Raghuvinder Shokeen
- Bijwasan – Devender Sahrawat
- Delhi Cantt – Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu
- Rajinder Nagar – Vineet Yadav
- Jangpura – Farhad Suri
- Malviya Nagar – Jitender Kumar Kochar
- Mehrauli – Smt. Pushpa Singh
- Deoli (SC) – Rajesh Chauhan
- Sangam Vihar – Harsh Chaudhary
- Trilokpuri (SC) – Amardeep
- Kondli (SC) – Akshay Kumar
- Laxmi Nagar – Sumit Sharma
- Krishna Nagar – Gurcharan Singh Raju
- Seemapuri (SC) – Rajesh Lilothia
- Babarpur – Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
- Gokalpur (SC) – Pramod Kumar Jayant
- Karawal Nagar – Dr. P.K. Mishra
The candidates hail from a cross-section of society and cut across different constituencies. Many of them are from the Scheduled Castes category. The names of the candidates will be released to the public, and the Congress party hopes to make significant strides in Delhi’s political landscape.
Congress Refuses To Back Down On Contesting All 70 Seats
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav reiterated the party’s stance of contesting the election on its own. Mr. Yadav emphasized that the party will not go into an alliance with any political party, including the AAP and BJP. And coming straight to the crux of the issue, he made clear that the party will concentrate on winning all 70 seats and thereafter elect its leader.
We will contest all 70 seats. Our leader is elected after we win. The same procedure will be adopted in Delhi. There is no alliance,” said Yadav, underscoring the party’s confidence in securing a majority.
The list of candidates was finalized and approved by the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which included participation from key leaders such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Both leaders attended the meeting through video conferencing, while other CEC members were present at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Congress is set to face its most massive challenge in the political arena of Delhi, comprising 26 new candidates. The strategy of the party seems to opt for rejuvenating its base against a mounting AAP appeal in the region. In the context of national politics, the next election will be crucial for the leadership of the Congress as it tries to get back into the city.
