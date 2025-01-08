Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress Names 26 More Candidates In Push For Assembly Victory

The Congress party has released its second list of 26 candidates with a total of 47. Key candidates include Farhad Suri, Asim Khan, and Devender Sehrawat, whom the party wants to contest independently on all 70 seats.

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress Names 26 More Candidates In Push For Assembly Victory

The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced a second set of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections that are eagerly expected, further strengthening its lineup as it plans to contest all 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. This new list, published on social media platform X, brings the total number of Congress contenders to 47.

The elections, which are scheduled to take place soon, are crucial for the party as it seeks to regain ground in the capital city after a period of setbacks.

Congress Intensifies Campaign For Delhi Assembly Elections

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence, Congress has named prominent personalities from diverse backgrounds, including former members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), signaling its commitment to challenge the AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls. Notably, the Congress has fielded Farhad Suri to contest against AAP leader Manish Sisodia from the Jangpura constituency.

A key highlight of the second list is the inclusion of former AAP MLAs Asim Khan and Devender Sehrawat, both of whom joined Congress on January 8, 2025. Khan will represent the party in Matia Mahal, while Sehrawat will contest from Bijwasan. Their addition is expected to boost Congress’s appeal, particularly in constituencies where they have a strong political base.

Congress Candidates for Delhi Assembly: Complete List of Constituencies and Contestants

These candidates have been nominated by Congress to contest the elections of different constituencies of Delhi:

  • Rithala – Sushant Mishra
  • Mangol Puri (SC) – Hanuman Chauhan
  • Shakur Basti – Satish Luthra
  • Tri Nagar – Satender Sharma
  • Matia Mahal – Asim Ahmed Khan
  • Moti Nagar – Rajender Namdhari
  • Madipur (SC) – J.P. Panwar
  • Rajouri Garden – Dharmpal Chandela
  • Uttam Nagar – Mukesh Sharma
  • Matiala – Raghuvinder Shokeen
  • Bijwasan – Devender Sahrawat
  • Delhi Cantt – Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu
  • Rajinder Nagar – Vineet Yadav
  • Jangpura – Farhad Suri
  • Malviya Nagar – Jitender Kumar Kochar
  • Mehrauli – Smt. Pushpa Singh
  • Deoli (SC) – Rajesh Chauhan
  • Sangam Vihar – Harsh Chaudhary
  • Trilokpuri (SC) – Amardeep
  • Kondli (SC) – Akshay Kumar
  • Laxmi Nagar – Sumit Sharma
  • Krishna Nagar – Gurcharan Singh Raju
  • Seemapuri (SC) – Rajesh Lilothia
  • Babarpur – Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
  • Gokalpur (SC) – Pramod Kumar Jayant
  • Karawal Nagar – Dr. P.K. Mishra

The candidates hail from a cross-section of society and cut across different constituencies. Many of them are from the Scheduled Castes category. The names of the candidates will be released to the public, and the Congress party hopes to make significant strides in Delhi’s political landscape.

Congress Refuses To Back Down On Contesting All 70 Seats

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav reiterated the party’s stance of contesting the election on its own. Mr. Yadav emphasized that the party will not go into an alliance with any political party, including the AAP and BJP. And coming straight to the crux of the issue, he made clear that the party will concentrate on winning all 70 seats and thereafter elect its leader.

We will contest all 70 seats. Our leader is elected after we win. The same procedure will be adopted in Delhi. There is no alliance,” said Yadav, underscoring the party’s confidence in securing a majority.

The list of candidates was finalized and approved by the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which included participation from key leaders such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Both leaders attended the meeting through video conferencing, while other CEC members were present at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress is set to face its most massive challenge in the political arena of Delhi, comprising 26 new candidates. The strategy of the party seems to opt for rejuvenating its base against a mounting AAP appeal in the region. In the context of national politics, the next election will be crucial for the leadership of the Congress as it tries to get back into the city.

ALSO READ | Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases Full List Of Candidates For Delhi Polls

Filed under

delhi elections 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

PM Modi To Inaugurate 38th National Games In Uttarakhand, Showcases Traditional And Modern Sports

PM Modi To Inaugurate 38th National Games In Uttarakhand, Showcases Traditional And Modern Sports

Sambhal Court To Hear Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Case On March 5

Sambhal Court To Hear Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Case On March 5

Dell Unveils New PC Naming System, Retires Iconic Series

Dell Unveils New PC Naming System, Retires Iconic Series

France Warns Donald Trump Over Greenland; EU Sovereignty at Risk

France Warns Donald Trump Over Greenland; EU Sovereignty at Risk

Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer Said He Won’t Be In Jail

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox