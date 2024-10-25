Delhi HC Labels Wikipedia’s Unique Model As ‘Dangerous’! Here’s Why?

The court had previously ordered Wikipedia to disclose information about the individuals who made the alleged defamatory edits on ANI’s page.

In a recent hearing, the Delhi High Court discussed how Wikipedia’s open-editing model works, as it heard a defamation case filed by news agency ANI against the online encyclopedia.

ANI has accused Wikipedia of allowing edits on its page that called the news agency a “propaganda tool” for the Indian government.

Wikipedia’s Unique Model: Dangerous?

The key concern raised in court revolved around Wikipedia’s unique model, where users can edit articles freely. This setup, according to the court, can be “dangerous” because anyone can edit content, including adding false or defamatory information. Justice Subramonium Prasad, part of the division bench handling the case, expressed concerns about Wikipedia’s open-editing system, noting that it could easily allow misinformation or even abuse.

Wikipedia’s Defense

Representing Wikipedia, senior advocate Jayant Mehta defended its system by explaining that Wikipedia isn’t like social media platforms such as Facebook. According to Mehta, Wikipedia is structured as an encyclopedia, with all information required to be cross-referenced with reliable sources. Mehta argued that Wikipedia’s credibility stems from its openness to editing and collaborative content creation. He also emphasized that Wikipedia’s rules require users to comply with the law and site policies when making edits.

The court had previously ordered Wikipedia to disclose information about the individuals who made the alleged defamatory edits on ANI’s page. However, Wikimedia, the foundation behind Wikipedia, appealed this request, stating concerns about user privacy. This appeal is now pending with a higher bench.

In response to Wikipedia’s defense, ANI’s advocate Sidhant Kumar argued that Wikipedia’s system had turned the ANI page into an “index of defamation.” ANI has requested that Wikipedia take down its page to prevent further damage.

After hearing initial arguments, the court decided to adjourn the case to October 28.

